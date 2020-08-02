Courteney Cox returns to the big screen for a fifth film of & # 39; Scream & # 39;

The 56-year-old actress confirmed the news on Instagram by posting a video of the villain's black-and-white mask with the words "I can't wait to see this face again" in red.

A Cox representative told CNN that the actress will revive her role as Weathers, the icy television reporter and anything else about airtime.

There are currently four "Scream" movies, and the first will be released on December 20, 1996. Cox's ex-husband David Arquette will also return to his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple co-starred in all four movies and will reunite for the fifth "Scream."