Courteney Cox returns to the big screen for a fifth film of & # 39; Scream & # 39;

The 56-year-old actress confirmed the news on Instagram by posting a video of the villain's black-and-white mask with the words "I can't wait to see this face again" in red.
A Cox representative told CNN that the actress will revive her role as Weathers, the icy television reporter and anything else about airtime.
There are currently four "Scream" movies, and the first will be released on December 20, 1996. Cox's ex-husband David Arquette will also return to his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The couple co-starred in all four movies and will reunite for the fifth "Scream."
"I am delighted to be playing Dewey again and reunited with my Scream family, old and new," Arquette said in a statement, The Hollywood Reporter said. "Scream has been a big part of my life, and for fans and me alike, I hope to honor Wes Craven's legacy."
Craven, who died in 2015, directed the "Scream" franchise.
Arquette and Cox met on the set in 1995 and fell in love. The couple married in 1999 and had a daughter, Coco, in 2004. They separated in 2010 and divorced in 2013.