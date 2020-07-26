Courteney Cox says she hasn't seen boyfriend Johnny McDaid in person in 133 days: & # 39; Covid sucks & # 39;

Courteney Cox and her boyfriend Johnny McDaid are looking forward to a happy reunion.

The two have been quarantined in separate countries as Cox, 56, awaits the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, while his 44-year-old beau hunkers are in London.

On Friday, Cox took to Instagram to wish McDaid of the band Snow Patrol a happy birthday.

The post showed a sweet photo of the two chatting on video.

"It has been 133 days since the last time we were together," wrote the former "Friends" star. "Covid sucks. Happy birthday J."

She added: "I loved our zoom date for lunch / dinner (Los Angeles / London time) today. I miss you madly."

During a recent virtual visit with Ellen DeGeneres, Cox explained why she and McDaid have been quarantined so far.

"I was supposed to go to Switzerland to write, and instead I had to go to England first and then suddenly … they called quarantine," the actress said. "I haven't seen him in a long time."

She continued, "We spent a lot of time on FaceTime, but now, it's like 'Oh my gosh,' I just miss his physical touch, everything. It's been difficult, this is the longest time."

Cox and McDaid have been dating since 2013 and got engaged in 2014. They announced in 2019 that they had ended their engagement, but they were still in a relationship.

Cox also has a 16-year-old daughter, Coco, with actor and ex-husband David Arquette.