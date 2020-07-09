Courtney Stodden talks about Brian Austin Green's dating rumors: "I wanted it to remain his little secret"

EXCLUSIVE: Courtney Stodden is opening up for the first time about her rumored romance with Megan Fox's future ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

In a statement exclusive to Fox News, Stodden, 25, claims that she and Green, 46, were having fun together and suggested they were physicists until she felt compelled to block their number.

"I had blocked it after other women I was playing with approached me," said Stodden, 25. "I am with them and I believe them.

"Brian wanted me to remain his little secret," he said, calling Green "a womanizer."

Stodden's statement to Fox News comes just days after Green was caught in a video telling TMZ that Stodden is "super nice but disappointing." He explained that his disappointment stemmed from Stodden's recent release of a video of the two of them in a hot tub, which he posted on Instagram a day after he was seen with model Tina Louise.

Green claimed the video was one month old and Stodden released it to "create trouble" for him and Tina Louise.

Stodden told Fox News that she was "stunned" by Green's comments about her.

"He looks a little deranged," he continued before stating, "The truth is, Brian is disappointed in himself."

Stodden said he is going ahead. The lingerie model is currently working on her new single "Side Effects", which will be released later this month. She said the song will reflect her love life, specifically "the repercussions that many of us face when we use them."

She told us that she has also been "working hard" on her first memory.

In May, Green confirmed that he and Fox, 34, were giving up their nearly 10-year marriage.

Green's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.