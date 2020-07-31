Covering the weirdest basketball season from within the NBA bubble

"The rooms are designed so you can sleep comfortably and then go to the (theme) park," Vardon told CNN Business. "They are not designed to spend seven full days on them."

The campus, with its many hotels and complexes, such as Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports, is like a chapter in a dystopian novel. Players, staff and journalists like Vardon are under the watchful eye of the NBA, which has instituted firm rules to keep everyone safe. That includes daily tests and even using proximity alarms to make sure you maintain social distance.

For NBA reporters inside, the bubble comes with both professional and emotional challenges. They are isolated from family and friends for months, they feel the same every day, and let's not forget the well-documented mediocre food.

However, the bubble also offers journalists the opportunity to be part of a historic moment, one that comes at a time when the world desperately needs victory.

"There is an element of & # 39; Groundhog Day & # 39;".

NBA players within the bubble have had a fair amount of fun fishing and shotgun beers, many of which are documented on a Twitter account aptly named " NBA Bubble Life

For journalists on the ground, however, life is very different.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix generally works from 6:30 a.m. at midnight. Your day begins with a workout and a coronavirus test. Then, make TV hits from your hotel room until consecutive practices or practice games begin. So Mannix writes down the day's events and goes to bed. The next morning, he does it again.

"There is an element of 'Groundhog Day'," Mannix, who arrived on July 12, told CNN Business. "It is like getting up, washing, repeating, like every day. There are not many differences in each day. It is simply about different practices or different games, but their days start early and end late."

The media pays about $ 550 a day for each reporter they send to the bubble, which covers the hotel, food, and transportation. The league also allows the media to swap reporters. Mannix said he could trade places with a Sports Illustrated colleague in early September before the season ends.

Despite having different restrictions than reporters who are closer to gamers, advertisers who call bubble games also face a unique set of challenges in the coronavirus era.

Kevin Harlan, a former NBA presenter for Turner Sports, told CNN Business that the league and Turner are "doing everything they can to make this sound like a regular broadcast," but it's difficult since there will be no fans present. (Turner and CNN share a parent company on WarnerMedia)

"The crowd is like an orchestra for a presenter," said Harlan. "You play with a lot of their excitement and noise … and that is going to go away."

Harlan is not concerned, however. He has had a lot of experience announcing fanless games like the voice of the NBA 2K video game series.

"I'm in a closet in my house with my headphones on and no noise from the crowd, watching clips sent to me and streaming those clips," he said. "So I don't hear any noise from the crowd anyway. I'm used to it."

"A smuggler who can bring Dominos"

Disney World is known for its world-class restaurants and bars. But the food and drink options within the NBA bubble are less than magical.

Vardon admits that his complaints may seem "insignificant", but the lack of access to a bar caught his attention. However, he brought his own stash of alcohol to enjoy in his room.

Mannix said he wished he had brought more of his own food to the bubble.

"I'm the most picky eater in the world, so I don't like most of the things they have in the cafeteria that much," Mannix said. "If there was a smuggler who could bring Domino & # 39; s ( DMZPY ) I would probably pay a premium for that right now. "

Reporting health problems during a pandemic also poses unprecedented challenges for sports journalists.

Covering the NBA generally means breaking news about broken ankles and torn ligaments, but reporting on an NBA star hiring Covid-19 involves ethical questions. Coronavirus is not only a deadly disease that prevents an athlete from playing, but it is also contagious and could harm others in the bubble.

Stephanie Ready, a secondary reporter for Turner Sports, understands the challenges of reporting on the health of players during a global health crisis. But since many sports journalists are already well-versed in covering injuries, Ready said they generally "legally understand what you can and cannot say."

"This is a disease that affects the entire world," Ready told CNN Business. "I think people at home want to know that the athletes they admire are going through the same thing they are going through. I think you have to keep it as balanced as possible and tell the story objectively." "

"It's really almost like the fantasy camp of an NBA writer."

In the complex, reporters are mostly kept separate from the players, coaches and other team personnel. But while they can't roam the property looking for information, they have had great access to equipment since they arrived in early July.

"You can go from Toronto practice to Indiana practice to Boston practice to Portland practice, and while doing one-on-one interviews requires that you have some social distance between you and the player, you can still get them." Mannix said. "It really is almost like the fantasy camp of an NBA writer."

Living in the bubble means that players, staff and journalists live in one of the safest places in the country. Just outside the bubble is a different story.

At press time, there have been approximately 4.5 million Covid-19 cases in the US, with more than 460,000 cases in Florida alone.

"It is not only the happiest place on earth, it is the safest place on earth," ESPN reporter Lisa Salters told CNN Business about the bubble.

Marc J. Spears, senior NBA writer for ESPN's The Undefeated, agrees.

"They test me every day … I have to do it in the morning, or I can't access the games or the practices," Spears told CNN Business. "They enforce the wearing of a mask. I can't have anyone in my room because of social estrangement. They are cleaning things all the time. Where else in America is it safer than being here?"

"A true piece of American history"

So why would a journalist face the bubble and leave their lives in the outside world behind?

For Marc Stein, a sports reporter for the New York Times, his favorite part of his bubble experience was being back in the gym, listening to the sound of sneakers and players clapping from the benches. It is also an opportunity to witness the history of sport in training.

"This is my 27th season covering the NBA, and this is the most complex task in league history," Stein wrote in an email. "You had to be here to watch it and cover perhaps the most notable chapter in the league, regardless of all the complications, concerns, and access limitations."

The NBA's comeback is significant not just because of the games. It is also a platform for the league and its players to talk about social issues, according to ESPN's Spears.

"The strongest message they could have while playing is to see Black Lives Matter on a court," he said. "To see a white player have Black Lives Matter on the back of his shirt, see the coaches in practice wearing different social justice messages on their shirts and players doing the same thing."

Sure enough, NBA players who restarted the league season on Thursday night wore "Black Lives Matter" shirts and knelt down during the National Anthem.

The return of the NBA season allows players to "keep their focus on social justice every day."

"I think this is an extremely excellent platform for players to keep the social justice message alive at a time when it might be starting to shut up a bit," Spears said.

As for The Athletic's Vardon, it may not look anything like your family vacation to Disney World last year, but you're not alone or bored.

He has mainly been working and spending the little free time he has on video chats with friends and family and using his golf clubs to play in his hotel room.

"Yes, it is a huge challenge. Yes, I am leaving my family for two months. Yes, going out into the world is dangerous right now, but this is a story that must be covered," said Vardon. . "This is a real piece of American history that is happening in front of us."