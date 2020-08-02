COVID-19 aid negotiations begin to see progress, negotiators say

Lawmakers reported progress on a major coronavirus relief law on Saturday, as political pressure increases to reinstate an expired $ 600 per week supplemental unemployment benefit and send funds to help schools reopen.

"This was the longest meeting we had and was more productive than the other meetings," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Who was part of the rare weekend session. "We are not close yet, but it was a productive discussion, now each party knows where they are."

Schumer spoke with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, after meeting for three hours with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Democratic leaders are eager for an expansive deal, as are President Donald Trump and top Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. But perhaps half of Senate Republicans, mostly conservatives and those not facing tough careers this fall, will oppose any deal.

Earlier talks had yielded little progress and cautious optimism on Saturday was a break from grim private evaluations among Republican negotiators. The administration is willing to extend the recently expired $ 600 unemployment benefit, at least in the short term, but opposes other Democratic demands such as help for state and local governments, food stamp increases, and assistance to tenants and homeowners. .

Pelosi mentioned food aid and funds for voting by mail after the negotiation session ended. She and Schumer seemed more optimistic than after previous meetings.

"We have to get rid of this virus in order to open our economy, open our schools safely, and do it in a way that does not offer a reduction in benefits for American workers," Pelosi said.

Restoring the $ 600 supplemental unemployment benefit is extremely important to Trump, Mnuchin said.

"We are still a long way off and I don't want to suggest that a deal is imminent because it is not," Meadows said later. "There are still substantial differences, but we made good progress."

The additional unemployment benefit officially expired on Friday, and Democrats have made it clear that they will not extend it without securing other aid priorities. Anything that the unemployment aid negotiators agree will go backdated, but outdated state systems will likely take weeks to restore benefits.

Republicans in the Senate had been fighting to cut the $ 600 benefit, saying it should be cut so that people don't earn more in unemployment than they would if they returned to work. But his resolve weakened when the benefit expired, and Trump abruptly weakened his position by stating that he wants to keep the $ 600 for now.

On Friday, Trump used Twitter to explicitly endorse the $ 600 payment extension and criticize Schumer.

Washington's main players agree that Congress must pass more relief in the coming days and weeks. At stake beyond the $ 600 per week unemployment benefit is a new direct payment of $ 1,200 for most Americans, and hundreds of billions of dollars in other aid to states, businesses, and the poor, among other elements.

Democrats have a strong bargaining hand, exploiting Republican divisions, and are expected to hand over a necessary treasury of votes.

The COVID package will be the fifth legislative response to the pandemic and could well be the last before the November elections. The only other legislation to pass on the agenda is a provisional spending measure that should move forward in September.

Since May, Republicans who control the Senate have kept aid negotiations on "pause" in a strategy aimed at lowering their price. But as the pandemic emerged over the summer, and fractures within the Republican Party eroded the party's negotiating position, Republicans showed greater flexibility.

Even with signs of progress in the talks, the list of issues to be negotiated remains disappointing.

McConnell's must-have item is a civil liability shield against lawsuits for businesses, schools, and charities to reopen as the pandemic progresses. The Republican Party's trade allies strongly support it, but the nation's litigation attorneys maintain considerable influence in the opposition. A compromise is probably a challenging but necessary part of a final agreement.

Among the priorities for Democrats is an increase in food stamp benefits. Republicans added $ 20 billion for agribusiness, but did not increase food stamp benefits in their $ 1 billion proposal. Meadows played a major role in killing an increase in food aid during talks about the $ 2 trillion relief bill in March, but Pelosi seems determined. Increasing food stamps, many economists say, provides an immediate injection of demand into the economy as well as fighting rising poverty.

Food aid was the first item Pelosi mentioned in a letter to fellow Democrats informing them of the progress.

“This is a very different type of negotiation, due to what is at stake. Millions of children are food insecure, millions of families are at risk of being evicted, and for the nineteenth consecutive week, more than 1 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance, "said Pelosi.