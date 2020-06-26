Covid-19 canceled my 2020 wedding plans, and I've made peace with it (opinion)





It is worth mentioning here that from an early age, I have always been a planner, and with my mother's help, I charted my academic and professional career in high school. I would attend a liberal arts college on the east coast for a bachelor's degree, quickly move on to medical school, and then begin my residency training, all before I was 30. Ideally, I would also meet my future husband somewhere along the way.

And in fact, my life has largely gone according to plan. I even met my partner on our first day of medical school, and four years later, we were counting down the days until our big day. We had already had our "nikkah", our Muslim marriage ceremony in March 2019, but we had chosen April 2020 for a larger Western ceremony and reception.

Then the pandemic started. Although disappointed, we had accepted the cancellation of our school's Game Day, the day that fourth-year medical school students learn where they will reside and the need to postpone any honeymoon. After all, what really mattered to us was that we could celebrate the wedding. Surely, the countless hours we spent planning over the past year, from dressing up to gathering inbound responses and writing dozens of emails to our vendors, would culminate in our day moving forward as planned.

But just days after my friend's idyllic wedding, my hopes wavered as I followed the news closely. Covid-19 cases in the United States were projected to skyrocket, and nothing I, or anyone else, had planned in the near future seemed so certain. The doctor who treated me apologetically informed me that the rotation of my surgery would come to an early end, and I sent a bewildering message to my friends that I was canceling my bachelorette party.