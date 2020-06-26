Covid-19 canceled my 2020 wedding plans, and I've made peace with it (opinion)

It is worth mentioning here that from an early age, I have always been a planner, and with my mother's help, I charted my academic and professional career in high school. I would attend a liberal arts college on the east coast for a bachelor's degree, quickly move on to medical school, and then begin my residency training, all before I was 30. Ideally, I would also meet my future husband somewhere along the way.
And in fact, my life has largely gone according to plan. I even met my partner on our first day of medical school, and four years later, we were counting down the days until our big day. We had already had our "nikkah", our Muslim marriage ceremony in March 2019, but we had chosen April 2020 for a larger Western ceremony and reception.
Then the pandemic started. Although disappointed, we had accepted the cancellation of our school's Game Day, the day that fourth-year medical school students learn where they will reside and the need to postpone any honeymoon. After all, what really mattered to us was that we could celebrate the wedding. Surely, the countless hours we spent planning over the past year, from dressing up to gathering inbound responses and writing dozens of emails to our vendors, would culminate in our day moving forward as planned.
But just days after my friend's idyllic wedding, my hopes wavered as I followed the news closely. Covid-19 cases in the United States were projected to skyrocket, and nothing I, or anyone else, had planned in the near future seemed so certain. The doctor who treated me apologetically informed me that the rotation of my surgery would come to an early end, and I sent a bewildering message to my friends that I was canceling my bachelorette party.
Everything seemed to be closing, from Disneyland to the gym, and it was still a tremendous blow when California Governor Gavin Newsom finally denounced social gatherings with more than 10 people over the next six weeks across the state.
Our wedding was supposed to be in four weeks, in beautiful Costa Mesa, California, and our guest list was barely 300 people, including several elderly or at-risk family members, like my 86-year-old grandmother. It was clear that we had to cancel, but even thinking about it was unimaginable. I knew it was selfish, but I was embittered by the unfortunate moment: a pandemic of this scale had never occurred in the life of someone alive that I knew. We confirm the decision with both sets of parents. Then I cried.
As someone who had always followed carefully crafted plans, I was suddenly out of my reach. Postponing our strategically chosen April wedding, which was supposed to precede our honeymoon, graduation, and residency start, threw a huge key at my 2020.
As much as we simply wanted to wallow in our pain, my partner and I knew we had work to do. The next day, my mother contacted the insurance company she had insisted on "just in case," while we notified our guests and vendors. Fortunately, all providers understood and were willing to transfer our contracts and deposits to a new date, provided they were available.
But how could we choose a new date without knowing when social distancing would no longer be necessary? Unable to bear the thought of waiting another year, we chose a date in December 2020. Messages of support came from friends and family, and we responded, grateful for their warmth. I started to imagine how we could change our original spring wedding theme to one of Winter Wonderland.
A week later, my partner's uncle, with whom I was close and who had been hospitalized due to brain cancer, passed away. Filled with new sorrows and losses, we immediately made our way to join his family. The meeting, even with its heartbreaking circumstances and difficult limitations on how many people could be in the same room, gave me some perspective and strength.
We reflected on how it would not have been correct to proceed with our wedding so soon after the death of a close relative, and for the first time, I considered the postponement a small relief in the midst of such a difficult time. As a cousin told us, "God has a plan."
Eventually we changed our date again, this time to May 2021. This second postponement reassured me more. We contemplate that a later date would increase the likelihood of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed, and that unfortunately in the winter there could be another wave of cases. Our friends from medical school pointed out how exciting it would be for everyone to meet at our wedding a year after they had parted ways with the residency, and I appreciated their optimism.
This uncertainty, however, bothers me less with each passing day. Although I don't know when, I have faith that my partner and I will have the celebrations that we imagine someday.
Months ago, I ordered champagne flutes for each of my bridesmaids, with their names and the original custom date. Fortunately, the dates were made of stickers and I was able to peel them off, so the glasses will still be usable. Similarly, I modified my perspective on the mutable nature of life plans; Constant adaptation and reuse are keys to survive and even prosper.
Despite the government's lack of preparedness or adequate response to the pandemic, these past few months have revealed that we have very little true control over nature, and I am learning that this is okay. No major life event unfolds exactly as planned, and at the end of the day, I am incredibly fortunate to continue with my partner, who has given me immense patience and strength during the difficult weeks of quarantine.
But for now, we put our stethoscopes in preparation for the start of our internal year, ready to face the entity that has caused such a drastic change in the world.