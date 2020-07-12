Covid-19 cases in the United States are on the rise, but some state and local leaders are fighting over measures to curb the spread

In Florida, Representative Donna Shalala said the virus is still out of control and that places like Miami are getting closer to closing for for the second time.

"It is out of control statewide because our governor won't even tell everyone to wear masks. At least in Miami-Dade County, everyone should wear a mask when they are out," he told CNN Saturday night. .

"This is an American tragedy," he added.

In the past few weeks, the state broke multiple record highs in a single day in new cases and reported another 10,360 new infections on Saturday. About 40 hospitals statewide do not have ICU beds available and more than 7,000 patients are hospitalized statewide with the virus, state data showed on Saturday.

But Governor Ron DeSantis has balked at implementing a statewide mask mandate, saying last week that the state has "stabilized where we are." On Saturday, he suggested that Florida would not move to the next reopening phase for now, and said, "We want to reduce this positivity rate."

In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp criticized the Atlanta mayor's decision to move the reopening of the city to Phase 1, saying the action was "merely indicative, both non-binding and legally inapplicable." Phase 1 includes an order for residents to stay home, except essential travel. The mayor, who tested positive for Covid-19, defended her decision saying that the state was recklessly opened and that residents were "suffering the consequences."

"As clearly stated in my executive orders, no local action can be more or less restrictive, and that rule applies statewide," Kemp wrote in Twitter.

The debates are part of national efforts by US leaders to control a rapid spread of the coronavirus without having to force residents to a second lockdown. More than half of US states have paused or reversed their reopening plans in hopes of slowing down new cases. But both mandates and facial mask suggestions by officials still face strong reaction from many Americans, even when experts warn that they are the most effective way to prevent further spread of the virus.

Now in the coronavirus crisis, the US reports more than 3.2 million infections, according to Johns Hopkins University. That's more than the individual population of 21 states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico, according to data from the US Census Bureau At least 134,814 Americans have died.

How are the states in fashion?

According to Johns Hopkins University data, at least 33 states are trending upward in new cases, compared to the previous week.

Those states are: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Fourteen states are constantly walking: Alaska, Arizona, Maryland, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington State, and Wyoming.

Three states report a decline: Delaware, Maine, and New Jersey

Americans hit the road on July 4

Although cases are increasing in many parts of the country, a new analysis of cell phone data on 10 coronavirus hot spots suggests that even more people hit the road during the July 4 holiday than during the weekend of July. Memorial day.

Mobility is one of the drivers of virus transmission, experts say, but it could be weeks before there is, if any, an increase in cases related to the July holiday.

The analysis comes from data shared with CNN by Cuebiq, one of the private companies the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to track overall movement in the US It included data from the areas of Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Phoenix, Orlando, Tampa, Charleston, Miami and Atlanta.

Travelers tended to visit cities in their own state or region, but some traveled further. About 3.7% of visitors to the Miami area came from New York, and almost 4% came from the Atlanta area. Of those who visited Phoenix, 16.3% came from just three metro areas in Southern California, including Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego. Others came from areas around Chicago and Dallas.

The trips come despite guidance from health officials who urged Americans to skip traditional celebrations, adding that residents who can feel good may also carry the virus.

The CDC now estimates that 40% of people infected with coronaviruses show no symptoms. The percentage of asymptomatic cases in the country remains uncertain, the agency said.

The burning debate about school openings

As the country faces the crisis, the president announced last week that he is pressuring governors to reopen schools in an effort to return the country to business as usual.

Despite the increase in cases in the state and the cries of protest from educators, the Florida Department of Education announced that it will require schools to reopen in the fall. Other state leaders have not announced any changes yet, but some local decisions have delayed the start of the fall semesters. The CDC has released guidelines for parents and administrators, but the agency's director, Dr. Robert Redfield, said the decision on the safest course rests with the districts.

But CDC internal documents warned that the full reopening of K-12 schools and universities would pose the "greatest risk" for the spread of the virus, according to a report by the New York Times.

The 69-page document obtained by the Times marked "For Internal Use Only" was among the materials for federal public health response teams deployed at coronavirus hotspots to help local public health officials manage the outbreak, the newspaper reported.