Covid-19 conspiracy theories: 6 tips for responding to anti-vaxxers

The fight against Covid-19 related conspiracy theories will be fought on multiple fronts. It requires a broad public health campaign and that social media companies control the spread of disinformation. But we can all participate in this effort. Most people will know someone who has succumbed to conspiracy theories about the current crisis.

Talking to people who support conspiracy theories is inherently difficult. Simply presenting evidence or pointing out logical contradictions in the conspiratorial argument is rarely enough. Conspiracy theories are, by definition, irrefutable.

Lack of evidence of a conspiracy, or positive evidence against its existence, is believed by believers to be evidence of the cunning of those behind the plot and their ability to deceive the public. So arm yourself with patience and prepare to fail.

2. Recognize the emotional dimension.

Conspiracy theories seduce not so much by the power of discussion, but by the intensity of the passions they arouse. The underlying conspiracy theories are feelings of resentment, outrage, and disenchantment with the world. They are stories about good and evil, as well as about what is true.

This gives conspiracy theories a strong emotional dimension. Moods can explode and conversations turn into screams. It is important to prevent this from happening. Be prepared to reduce the situation and maintain the dialogue without necessarily giving way.

3. Discover what they really believe

Before trying to persuade someone, find out the nature and content of their beliefs. When it comes to conspiracy theories, the world is not divided into "believers" and "skeptics", there is a lot in between.

A minority of committed believers treat conspiracy theories as literal truth and are particularly resistant to persuasion. Many others may not see themselves as "believers," but they are willing to accept that conspiracy theorists might be on to something and at least asking the right questions. Establishing the precise nature and scope of someone's belief will allow them to better tailor their response.

Also, try to find out what specific conspiracy theory they support. Is it 5G or Bill Gates what they think is behind the coronavirus? Or both? What videos or websites have you seen? Once you find out, gather as much evidence as you can confirm from reliable sources, including multiple independent fact-checking websites.

Background research will help you focus the discussion on the substance of the claims. Never question someone's intelligence or moral sense, as this is the fastest way to end a conversation.

4. Establish common ground

One of the main problems with conspiracy theories is that they are not limited to political criminals or extremists with aluminum foil hats. In times of crisis and uncertainty, they can contaminate the worldview of reasonable people.

Conspiracy theories make reality seem less chaotic, drawing on broader and often well-founded concerns about the world, such as concentration of financial and political power, mass surveillance, inequality, or lack of political transparency. So when you talk about conspiracy theories, start by acknowledging these broader concerns and narrow down your discussion of whether conspiracy theories can provide an adequate or meaningful answer.

Many people come to conspiracy theories out of a genuine, if wrong, curiosity about how to make sense of the world. Sometimes they see themselves as healthy skeptics and self-taught researchers in complex problems. Avoid criticizing or making fun of this. Instead, present it as something you value and share in principle. Your goal, after all, is not to make them less curious or skeptical, but to change what they are curious about or skeptical about.

Conspiracy theories often sound convincing because they begin with detailed exposition of credible scientific or historical facts. The problem is that these facts and arguments lead to extraordinary conclusions.

The kernels of truth on which conspiracy theories are based are a solid starting point for discussion. Agreement on at least some of the facts will allow you to focus on the leap of the imagination that allows two and two to make five.

5. Challenge the facts, value your argument

Debunking conspiracy theories requires a twofold approach. The first involves challenging tests and their origins. Address specific claims and discuss what constitutes a credible source. Offer to view the evidence together, including on fact-checking websites.

If you're talking to a staunch believer, they probably won't even get involved with you in this. But if he hasn't yet fallen down the rabbit hole, he might, and this may lead him to start questioning his views.

The second approach involves challenging the relevance and value of the conspiracy case in general. You may want to point out that throughout history, conspiracy theories have fallen short.

For example, longstanding claims by AIDS denialists that antiretroviral drugs are more harmful than HIV were not only refuted, but contributed to hundreds of thousands of deaths in sub-Saharan Africa. The most recent and unsubstantiated theories about the polio vaccine causing sterility directly led to a resurgence of the disease in Nigeria, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Claims related to Covid-19 belong to the same genus. Establishing these conspiracy theories in their historical context can demonstrate that they offer nothing new and do not ask the right questions about the pandemic and its causes. This could encourage the person to direct their curiosity and skepticism towards more valuable concerns.

6. Finally, be realistic

Of course, there is no guarantee that this advice will be effective. There are no incontestable arguments or fail-safe strategies that always turn a conspiracy theorist into skepticism. Therefore, set realistic expectations. The goal of talking to conspiracy theorists is not to convert them, but to cast doubt on an argument and hopefully allow them to gradually build resistance to their seductive appeal.