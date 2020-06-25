Covid-19 Could Close Stonewall Inn, Iconic LGBT Milestone, Forever

It won't close tomorrow or the next day, co-owner Stacy Lentz told CNN, but the Stonewall Inn's future is in jeopardy. Insurance payments and bar rental, in addition to normal operating costs, continue to rise despite the fact that the coronavirus has closed its doors.

The bar received some funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, but was significantly less than the owners expected, Lentz says. The bar is located next to the Stonewall National Monument, a national park, but does not receive any federal funding.

The drinks that the bar serves through a window to customers outside don't cut it either.

The Stonewall Inn can serve outdoors because New York has entered the second phase of reopening. But Lentz says those sales aren't taking a toll on the bills.