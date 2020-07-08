Covid-19 creates headaches for Republicans vying to host Florida convention

Florida, the site of next month's reduced convention, is now one of the country's hot spots for the virus, raising concerns about how many Republicans will travel to Jacksonville and risk being broadcast to witness Trump's acceptance speech. inside the city's 15,000-seat VyStar Veterans Memorial. Sand.

Quadrennial political conventions are typically flashy affairs, made for television that require years of planning and tens of millions of dollars to organize. To attract donors, Charlotte convention planners offered a variety of benefits to large contributors, including exclusive campaign briefings, access to luxury skyboxes, and priority reservations at premium hotels.

On the Republican side, three Republican senators, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Susan Collins of Maine, said this week that they would skip the events in Jacksonville. Grassley, who at 86 is the oldest Republican in the United States Senate, specifically cited concerns about Covid-19. Grassley told reporters in Iowa that this was the first time he would miss his party's national convention since he was first elected to the Senate four decades ago.

And on Monday, convention organizers announced they would screen Jacksonville attendees daily for the coronavirus, but did not provide details on the testing protocols. The meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24-27, and Trump is likely to deliver his acceptance speech on the last day if organizers stick to the convention's original timeline.

Dan Eberhart, an Arizona-based oil executive and Trump donor, said he is inundated with requests for contributions from Jacksonville organizers but has not yet pledged.

"The world is just a mess, with the crown and the economy," he told CNN. "Normally right now, people would be arguing about who's in which hotel or talking about who's organizing what events. I don't hear any of that."

"It looks like it will be a minor league convention."

Event organizers are now working to alleviate concerns among top donors who gave millions to fund a brilliant event in North Carolina. The Republican National Committee, led by Trump's anger at Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, chose to move most of the convention's events to Jacksonville, but almost turned on the roughly $ 38 million they raised and spent building an event. in North Carolina.

At the time, Trump said Cooper was "unable to guarantee" that the Charlotte convention arena could be filled to capacity.

Republican officials note that costs in Jacksonville are significantly lower than those in Charlotte. Republicans have paid $ 150,000 to rent the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, compared to what an official said was "millions" for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Trump said Tuesday that Republicans are "very flexible" on how they will hold the next convention amid the increase.

"It really depends on the moment," the president told Greta Van Susteren of Gray Television. "Look, we are very flexible. We can do many things, but we are very flexible."

Two month sprint

Between the money promised but not yet spent in Charlotte and the new financial commitments for the Jacksonville meeting, organizers have identified to $ 20 million for the reduced event in Florida, according to a person close to the host committee.

"I think it is obviously a challenge to do something in two months that was designed for a two year build, but I am confident that the (host) committee and RNC will meet the challenge," said a source involved in the planning.

In a memo released this week, Jacksonville host committee spokeswoman Erin Isaac said "hundreds of interested companies" in the Jacksonville area "are being equated with convention opportunities."

The event, he added, could inject more than $ 100 million into the local economy, according to previous conventions.

However, money problems are secondary to some Republicans, many of whom are cautious about Florida's coronavirus cases. Sources with knowledge of the convention's planning tell CNN that the search committee has been closely watching the growing numbers in Florida, including in Duval County, where the convention will be held. Planners are looking for ways to celebrate the convention "safely", including testing anyone who comes to the convention and working with laboratories in the Jacksonville area to quickly analyze samples.

"The RNC is committed to holding a safe convention that fully complies with local health regulations in effect at the time," said Michael Ahrens, spokesman for the Republican National Committee. "The event is almost two months away, and we are planning to offer health precautions including but not limited to temperature controls, available PPE, aggressive disinfection protocols, and available Covid-19 testing."

Aherns added: "We have an excellent working relationship with local leadership in Jacksonville and the state of Florida, and we will continue to coordinate with them in the coming months."

Despite concerns about the coronavirus, top Republican National Committee officials have been in Florida for weeks, and the convention's Arrangements Committee is in town this week.

The cases went up sharply

But those assurances aren't doing much to allay concerns among Florida Republicans.

"It is impacting fundraising, raising concerns about reaching a crowd, and some are absolutely wondering if it can still happen," said a senior Florida Republican who requested anonymity to speak openly about the growing concerns.

On Tuesday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who serves as co-chair of the convention's host committee, announced that he was in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

The mayor said it was negative for the virus.

New surveys show that Jacksonville-area residents are concerned about the potential for a large gathering to spread the virus in their community. And 71% of registered Duval County voters recently surveyed by the University of North Florida said they were "very" or "somewhat concerned" about the COVID-19 transmission related to the convention.

A majority (58%) of respondents opposed organizing the convention in Jacksonville, while 42% supported it.

New cases of coronavirus in Florida have increased in recent weeks, with the increase after Republicans pledged to move much of the convention to the state to meet Trump's demands for a traditional event, packed with attendees.

On Saturday, the state set a record for the newest coronavirus cases in a single day for any state during the pandemic, totaling 11,458, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases in the state now exceeds 213,000.

And over the weekend, a senior US health official issued a new warning, saying it was not yet clear if Florida would be a safe place to host the convention.

"I think it is too early to know," Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said Sunday of CNN's "State of the Union." We will have to see how this unfolds in Florida and throughout the country. "

Last week, the city of Jacksonville imposed a face mask requirement for indoor and public places and where social distancing is not possible, something the President has refused to do in public.