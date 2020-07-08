Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations in Ohio have increased, says governor

Lina Hidalgo, a judge in Harris County, Texas, which includes the city of Houston, advocates a stay-at-home order in her county as coronavirus cases increase.

“If we want to get ahead of this, we need an order to stay home. We need to keep it in place until a curve drops to the other side at 10%, 20% of the peak, as other communities have done, [and] at that point, they open more responsibly, ”said Hidalgo. "… We know that this virus will accompany us in the long term and our strategy must also be long-term."

Hidalgo, the county's chief administrator, said she does not want to shut down the economy again, but that a mosaic method will not stifle the coronavirus in the long term.

"A long-term solution based on data rather than illusions is what will put our economy in a position to succeed," Hidalgo told CNN's Kate Bolduan.

Texas has more than 200,000 Covid-19 cases, and Harris County has more than 37,000 cases so far.

Hidalgo said that a mask mandate will not only reduce the number of cases, so he is also seeking an order to stay home.

"We can't just stick our heads in the sand and hope that somehow it's going to be different here," he said.