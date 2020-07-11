COVID-19 has broken the New York real estate market

Count the city's property market as another victim of the pandemic and lockout; The only real question is how deep the damage will be.

With approximately 700,000 tenants out of work and evictions banned in the meantime, a quarter of tenants have gone four months without paying rent, reports Bloomberg Businessweek. However, they are still in trouble, often with no idea how they can pay.

And that has left many homeowners unable to cover all their bills, such as property tax payments due July 1. However, other bills, for utilities, repairs, superstars, and other personnel, cannot be postponed.

The Community Housing Improvement Program, a group that mostly represents smaller owners of rent-stabilized buildings, estimates that 20 percent of its members are at risk and may have to sell property to stay afloat.

But it will be at liquidation prices, as the crisis has exposed new risks of owning a city apartment building, and living in one: Market rents are falling in many areas and vacancy rates are rising.

Homeowners are mostly in better shape, although they may lose a mortgage payment or two: it is the nature of that market that they have more assets to get through tough times.

Still, some will have to completely refinance or sell, at a time when those prices have also dropped.

But the real problem is the rental market, especially for New York City, where about two-thirds of residents rent, well above the national average.

It doesn't help that the City Council seems clueless, even insisting on a tough 18 percent charge for late payments of property taxes. Nor does he realize how badly that source of income could be affected in the coming years.

Some neighborhoods are at risk of repeating the 1970s, when homeowners moved away from their buildings because rents did not cover expenses, and some resorted to arson.

Getting the local economy moving again will help some, but city and state lawmakers must quickly focus on how to heal the damage, before it gets worse.