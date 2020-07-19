Less than 60 days later, India has reached one million cases of Covid-19. It is now third in Johns Hopkins University country case count, after the United States and Brazil. Far from flattening the curve, the transmission chart of India sways skyward like a free kick from Mo Salah.

Since June 1, cases per day have multiplied, from 8,100 to over 32,000, while total deaths increased from 5,600 to approximately 25,000. It has been argued that India's case count per million people is relatively low and so is the level of mortality or death per million people.

This is true, but the case count depends on the level of evidence. India's ratio currently hovers around 9,231 tests per million, or 9 per 1,000, compared to 128 per 1,000 in the United States.

The lower death rate can be explained in part by India's younger demographics and also by gaps in death registration. According to the latest government figures, about a fifth of all deaths in India are unrecorded and less than a quarter are medically certified.

The blockade of 1.35 billion people has been the subject of hypothetical competitors. What is known is that it crushed the economy: in June, the IMF predicted that India's GDP would contract by 4.5% in 2020, while the credit rating agency ICRA estimated a contraction of 9.5% , and noted the deepest recession in 60 years. The human cost, amplified by images of millions of migrants forced to return home after losing their jobs, is still crumbling.

Closure challenges

Blockades certainly allow governments to preserve order in society and, more critically, allow officials to increase the ability to track and process evidence. But there can be no doubt that India has struggled.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, three of the most prosperous states, account for more than half of the case count. Repeated blockades at industrial centers like Thane and Pune, not to mention a shortage of hospital beds, give an indication of what might be happening elsewhere. The many tragedies caused by gaps in medical care are symbolized by the death of the 30-year-old pregnant woman, Neelam Kumari Gautam, after she was denied treatment in eight Delhi hospitals.

Managing the consequences of a pandemic was always going to be a challenge. However, what needs to be done is haunted by the magnitude of what was not done. The vulnerability is compounded by the comorbidity of poor governance and neglect of the past seven decades. The Indian state struggles to provide what the economist and philosopher Adam Smith defined as the most basic obligation: water, health, education, power, and security.

Lack of investment

India's deficiency in medical care was first identified in 1857, in a survey led by an iconic sponsor, Florence Nightingale. A century and a half later, India is in the company of low-income sub-Saharan countries on the Access and Quality of Health Care Index, following neighbors Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Health care depends on investment in state capacity. For decades, committees and commissions have urged increasing health spending to between 4% and 6% of GDP, but it has remained at less than 1%.

The quality of medical care also depends on policies that affect life and life, both air and water. "Wash your hands," say doctors and health officials. However, in 2019, only one in five Indian households had running water in their homes. Every second home depends on water from wells, unprotected bodies of water or water from tankers: 70% of the water is polluted, and India ranks 120th out of 122 countries in the water quality index. Pneumonia and diarrhea also kill more than 1.3 million children each year.

Life expectancy at birth is highest in Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka. Successive studies, in which government institutions have participated, show that poor air quality kills more than a million every year.

Education also matters. Such is the state of government schools that millions of students have graduated in the past decade without rudimentary reading and math skills. In 2016, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, then Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, invited by the Indian government, told the audience of policy makers: "Schools are the biggest crisis in India today, and have been for a long time. Schools they are the biggest gap. " between India and East Asia. "

Seventy years after independence, India finally managed to electrify all of its villages in 2019. However, the quality of supply is another matter. Except for Mumbai, no city in India can boast 24-hour, 7-day-a-week supply, and households and businesses across the country must depend on investors.

Closed Republics

More and more Indians are divesting from hope, choosing to separate from closed republics and invest in private payment solutions.

Indians pay more than 60% of the health care costs of their savings, some even take out loans and fall into misery. More parents are also opting for private schools, with almost 40% of students enrolled in non-public education. Water tanks, air purifiers, and inverters are other ubiquitous living essentials.

The data paint a damning picture of governance where it matters most. India is caught between population density and poverty and the investment deficit.

Successive regimes have taken refuge in the diffusion of authority between federal and state governments and have evaded accountability. This has been enabled by the nature of public discourse, which is fascinated by emotion and rhetoric rather than reflection on realities.

Informed choices help: in the fight against pandemics and in the improvement of the quality of life. Voters in India should reward attention to services and punish their negligence.