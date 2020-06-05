Covid-19 hospitalizations nearly double in New York City

Family members of Hortensia Sosa, who died of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Visalia, California, mourn over her grave in Dinuba, California on May 3. Melina Mara / The Washington Post / Getty Images

Twenty-six states report that 50% or more of their Covid-19 deaths occurred in long-term care (LTCF) facilities, such as nursing homes and group homes, according to a report by three doctors from the Boston Medical Center and School from Boston University. of Medicine.

Minnesota and Rhode Island top the list, each reporting that 81% of Covid-19 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, followed by Connecticut with 71% and New Hampshire with 70%.

New York reported the lowest proportion of Covid-19 deaths in long-term care facilities: 21%. The study authors say this is likely a "serious underestimate" caused in part by the lack of evidence of coronavirus available in long-term care facilities, coupled with the fact that Covid-19 deaths only they counted as such if they were supported by positive evidence.

Eleven states do not report the number of Covid-19 deaths that occur in long-term care facilities, which the authors say has contributed to underestimating the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the United States.

"Once we get accurate counts of COVID-19 deaths in all states, we will probably see a huge increase in the total number of deaths in the United States," said Dr. Thomas Perls, professor of medicine at the School of Medicine. Boston University Medicine and One of the study's authors, said in a statement.

How does this compare to other countries? The study authors write that the numbers are not out of line with what many other countries report. “Most other countries with large numbers of LTCFs are also probably experiencing a rate of over 50% of their COVID-19 deaths within LTCFs. The World Health Organization estimates that half of COVID-19 deaths in Europe and the Baltic are among its 4.1 million LTCF residents, ”they write. “Once France began including LTCF deaths in its count, the country's death rate almost doubled. The National Institute on Aging of Canada indicated on May 6 that 82% of COVID-19 deaths in the country had occurred in long-term care settings. "

Why are nursing homes and other long-term care facilities so vulnerable? Among the many reasons, the article notes that they have "a high density of people with a combination of the strongest risk factors for severe disease and death associated with COVID-19: old age and multiple morbidity." The CDC indicates that 39% of the 1.3 million residents of nursing homes in the USA. USA Are 85 years of age or older.

This analysis used data from 40 states and Washington, DC, from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Massachusetts Department of Health. It was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society on Friday.