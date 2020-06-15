Covid-19 in the world's largest refugee camp: Dr. Sanjay Gupta's coronavirus podcast for June 15

You can listen to it on your favorite podcast app or read the transcript below.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: I want you to imagine for a moment, life in a refugee camp, you and your family in a dense and overpopulated space. You share a bathroom with everyone in the community. You try to wash your hands, but there is hardly any soap and water. Now, think about all of that in the midst of a pandemic.

Given everything that is happening in the country right now, it is sometimes difficult to think about the plight of others who are far away. But when we say we are all in this together, that means everyone. One of the most vulnerable populations in the first line of the coronavirus is the world's refugees.

My mother lived the first 12 years of her life as a refugee. And I often think about what his life would have been like had he also been in the midst of a pandemic.

In this episode, my colleague Bex Wright, who lives in Hong Kong and covers the Rohingya, shares the story of one of the most exposed communities in the world.

I'm Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent. And this is "Coronavirus: Reality vs. Fiction".

Field Producer Bex Wright, CNN International: Thank you, Sanjay. The Rohingya are now a Muslim ethnic minority in northwestern Myanmar, which is a majority Buddhist country and formerly known as Burma.

I started covering them in 2016 when they started to flee Myanmar. Many of them have been violently expelled, as the government does not recognize them as legitimate citizens.

The UN describes them as the most persecuted minority on earth.

Nikki Haley, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations: Once again, we hear about torture, mutilation, repeated massacres, group rapes and the destruction of entire villages.

Wright Earlier this year, the International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to avoid acts of genocide against the Rohingya and to stop destroying the evidence. Myanmar, for its part, has always denied genocide.

Rohingya refugee: My sons and daughters were shot on Thursday. I can't find them. There is no one left.

Wright Many escaped across the border into neighboring Bangladesh, allowing the Rohingya to enter for humanitarian reasons.

Now almost 1 million Rohingya refugees live in a camp on the outskirts of a town called Cox & # 39; s Bazar. It is considered the largest refugee camp in the world, and this is where our history is focused today.

The virus reached the camp in late March, and as of now, they officially have just over 30 cases and three deaths. I know that shouldn't sound too much like countries that have seen thousands, even tens of thousands, of deaths. But we have to realize the unique situation facing this camp and many other refugee camps.

Mohammad Arafat, Rohingya activist and filmmaker: So now it is too crowded for people to be unable to maintain social distancing.

Wright I spoke to Mohammad Arafat, a young Rohingya filmmaker and activist, who lives inside the camp.

As Mohammad says, social distancing is almost impossible.

I've been to the camp myself, in 2017. It's crowded and full of makeshift houses, with a population density that's four times that of New York City.

Families also share bathrooms and hand washing facilities.

We are told to wash our hands several times a day; that is not really possible for refugees.

Arafat: So now we can't go anywhere. We stay inside the house. We can call each other, otherwise most of the time we cannot communicate.

Wright In addition to all this, there is an internet ban in the camp. The Bangladeshi government did this last year because they said extremists were using the internet to organize.

Without the Internet, it is extremely difficult to obtain information: what is the virus, its symptoms, how it can prevent it. Aid groups like UNHCR [United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees], the UN refugee agency, are texting people, while the Red Cross has told me that they have volunteers going out the door at the door.

To try to get ahead of the virus, the camp has been closed since March and relief groups on the ground have been preparing for the pandemic.

David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee: The great fear is that this will plague the local population, that there will be riots.

Wright I spoke with David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian organization that works with communities affected by conflict and disaster.

Miliband: There is very little testing going on. There have only been 400 tests, for the million people there. While, remember, countries like the United States or Germany are evaluating 40,000 people per million inhabitants.

And our focus as a humanitarian aid agency is obviously to treat people who have the disease, but it is also building isolation centers so that they do not affect the rest of the population. We built two isolation centers with 50 to 60 beds. But also critically, the work on prevention, hand washing, information campaigns, fever tests to try to separate the population.

Wright And in terms of whether someone gets sick with the virus, tell us what happens to them. Do they treat them inside the camp or take them somewhere else?

Miliband: Yes, there is basic primary care that we provide and other non-governmental organizations, other NGOs, provide. Obviously, for the most severe cases they are referred. But I don't want to give the impression that services are anything like what you would expect in a much richer and more advanced industrialized country. Therefore, it is extremely important that people receive treatment before it becomes too serious. I mean, once you need a fan, it's too late, really.

And the great fear is that, despite the large number of asymptomatic cases, for a population that has had such traumatic years that for too many, it will be too difficult to save them.

Wright In terms of, the cases, you know, obviously it's pretty low right now. But as you said, the proof is not really there. How bad could it get there? What are your concerns in terms of that?

Miliband: It is worth saying that the disease, which has followed a very clear curve in Europe and North America and Latin America, the great fear and the great probability, I am afraid, is that it follows the same path in South Asia, in Bangladesh. , in Afghanistan and Pakistan, where we work and also through parts of Africa.

And since this is a disease of the connected world, it needs much more effective global health support than governments have managed so far. They have been, understandably, concerned with caring for their own citizens. No one says that the government is not primarily responsible for its own citizens. But it is short-sighted not to treat the global nature of this as of absolutely integral importance.

Wright And in terms of refugees in particular, you know that this coronavirus is affecting towns and cities around the world, as you mentioned, people are very focused on what is happening close to home.

So why should people care about refugees in particular?

Miliband: Well, I think we should care about the most vulnerable in the world for two reasons. There is a moral reason, from which I do not think we should run away. Human beings who cannot take care of themselves deserve support.

But I think there is also a strategic reason. When you have a connected world disease, you are only as strong as the weakest link in the chain. And there will be no return to global economic normality until the disease is tackled everywhere.

And then there are big countries like Nigeria, which hosts Cameroonian refugees. There are countries throughout the Middle East, obviously, that have refugees from Syria. So, on all continents, there are refugees from Venezuela and Colombia.

And the argument has to be that there are only two or three degrees of separation before the New York business person wants to take a flight back to Dubai. And in Dubai, they are meeting with people from Lebanon or Jordan who have been in contact with people in Syria and Syria, we have no evidence in progress. So you can see that there are not many degrees of separation before realizing that unless this disease is addressed everywhere, there will be danger everywhere.

Wright In terms of what we can do to help refugees. What can individuals do?

Miliband: Well, I would love for people to visit our website, www.rescue.org. I would love for you to understand some of the stories of the people we help because they are the daily reminder that they are people like you or me.

I mean, refugees in Syria are people who were accountants, they were trainers, they were journalists, they were bakers, they were farmers. And then I would love for them to do that. If you have a business, I would love to give you, I would love to give refugees in your country a chance to work because people who have known the price of oppression also know the value of freedom. And obviously, if people can, I want them to support charities like the International Rescue Committee.

And so those are people who need support and need support for moral reasons. But also, if you want to see the world return to normal, then we must face these global health challenges together.

Gupta I know I say we are all in this together a lot, but I really believe it. And there's nothing that illustrates this better than what Bex just talked about. There are people who listen to this podcast that could be half a world from a refugee camp in Bangladesh, but this virus has shown that we are all interconnected.

We cannot all be truly free from a global pandemic unless the entire world is also safe.

We will return tomorrow. Thanks for your attention.