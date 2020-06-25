Covid-19 is booming at high speed in the US (Opinion)

However, some states have not seen any increase. For the most part, these are places like New York, New Jersey and Michigan that have been through the nightmare already.

In fact, they have had a moment to enjoy relative calm and less crowded hospitals. Although it was never said out loud, there is a secret hope among us, residents of those already looted, that perhaps the epidemic has ended with us, that it has had enough.

And Louisiana is not alone among states with a second bump. Florida had a small increase in April, flattening its curve for a while, but has seen a disastrous increase in June. Ditto Georgia.

However, they chose to tempt fate and reopen too soon, wasting weeks of tedious quarantine. This faith-based approach resembles an athlete, after months of grueling rehabilitation from injury, comes back too soon and ends up in the square again after re-injuring the same bone or joint.

The first time in Louisiana it was much more severe than almost anywhere, a true "sky is falling" in early spring in cases and deaths. They responded methodically and the cases plummeted, remaining relatively low for about two months.

However, in the past few weeks, after moving from Phase One on May 15 to Phase Two reopening on June 5, the area has seen an increase in cases. Perhaps it was all due to moving too quickly to Phase Two.

However, in addition to easing the restrictions, Louisiana had to deal with an additional problem, a problem of growing national concern. It is surrounded by states that are in the midst of large initial outbreaks that have not yet been well contained.

Consider the Louisiana neighborhood – to the east is Mississippi, where cases have been slowly increasing for months. It contains the New Orleans metropolitan area, where the three most populous parishes have seen a substantial jump in cases in the past two weeks according to a New York Times analysis: Orleans (15 cases per day to 26), Jefferson (33 to 60 ) and St Tammany (12 to 28).

Arkansas, with its catastrophic outbreaks of meatpacking plants, is just north of Louisiana's Bossier (7.6 to 26) and Webster (5.7 to 20) parishes. And Calcasieu Parish (8.6 cases to 26) sits across the border from Texas, which set a new daily state record with more than 5,500 cases on Wednesday.

Right now, Louisiana has identified case groups of high school graduation parties and a bar near LSU. There will be more groups and more spread; Perhaps Louisiana can contain the problem more efficiently than many other states. Or not.

But the problem will remain the same: infectious diseases are infectious. They do what they do regardless of who the governor is or when the nail salon reopens. They move across state lines just as easily as they go from hand to hand, something a germaphobic veteran like the President should understand. Walls, physical or cartographic, cannot keep the problem away.

However, it appears that three northeastern states, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, will attempt the border war approach. They announced this week that they will require a 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with 10% or more positivity for the Covid-19 diagnostic test. As of Wednesday, the measure applies to eight states. Among them are Arkansas and Texas, as well as Florida, a second home for many in the tri-state area.

I personally doubt that this blocking approach works without maintaining a level of hostility and tough guy vigilance that seems to be at odds with the moment. More importantly, it is really an attempt to provide a practical solution because the core problem, the lack of federal coordination, is not being addressed.

We are currently in a situation where individual governors with different reopening rules, different priorities and timelines, different data evaluations, and different levels of government commitment are unintentionally reopening regardless of the major impact. This approach is bound to fail miserably and will inevitably corrode relations between governors.

The deliberate absence of a coordinated and cautious reopening is, in many ways, a failure of leadership greater than the disastrous first months of the pandemic, when the United States failed to secure adequate evidence, personal protective equipment, or a system to ensure that fans were available where they were needed by their citizens. It is one thing to make a series of bad decisions in the first days of a situation that no one had ever encountered before. It is yet another reprehensible problem to refuse to learn the lessons taught by the more than 120,000 people in the United States who have died from the disease.