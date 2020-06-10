Covid-19 is Dr. Anthony Fauci's "worst nightmare"





"Ebola was scary, but Ebola would never spread easily," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Ebola outbreaks are also always very local.

"HIV, as important as it is, was prolonged and over an extended period of time," added Fauci, who spoke in a video recorded at the International Convention of the Organization for Innovation in Biotechnology. Many never felt threatened by the disease because it was always a threat "depending on who you are, where you are, and where you live."

In the past, when people asked Fauci to describe a potential disease that he feared the most, he said that he often described it as something that was an entirely new respiratory infection that probably jumped from an animal and had a very high degree of transmissibility. .

The world has seen outbreaks that have at least some of those characteristics, he said, but Covid-19 had all of those characteristics combined.

"Now we have something that turned out to be my worst nightmare," said Fauci. "In the four month period, it has devastated the world." The pandemic has killed more than 111,700 people in the United States and nearly 409,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been more than 7 million people infected. It was "unexpected how quickly," it spread, he said. "It just took over the planet," added Fauci, "and it's not over yet." Fauci also said that there is still much to learn about the long-term negative effects of Covid-19 infection on patients. "What we don't fully appreciate yet is what happens when you become infected and contract a serious illness and recover. What are the long-term, negative effects of that infection?" Fauci said. Fauci explained that because there is not yet enough experience with the virus, scientists do not know what the patients will be like if they have recovered in six months. "We don't know the extent of full recovery or partial recovery, so we must learn a lot," he said. Fauci also spoke about the fight to prevent the disease. There will be "more than one winner" in the field of the Covid-19 vaccine, he said. "We are going to need vaccines for everyone: billions and billions of doses," Fauci said. Fauci praised the "unprecedented" rapid response from pharmaceutical companies at work towards a vaccine and therapeutics for coronavirus, saying that "it even outperformed the public health response in some respect, which is generally viewed backwards." Fauci said he hopes the work being done to fight Covid-19 will bring "a degree of ability and readiness to respond even better in the future than we have responded to at the moment." The doctor said he does not believe that imposing price controls on vaccines before they work works, and instead asked the government to work in "good faith" with pharmaceutical companies to develop treatments during public health emergencies. Speaking about the affordability of vaccines, Fauci said: "I have a lot of experience over the years dealing with pharmaceutical companies where we are trying to develop an intervention. And the only thing that is clear is that if you try to enforce things in a company that has multiple different opportunities to do different things, they will leave. " Fauci explained that the gains should be taken into account when developing vaccines with the private sector. "As long as it's not such a scandalous way that it does something completely out of the realm of people who really need it," he said.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.