Covid-19 is impacting how meteorological experts issue hurricane forecasts

The problem is not so much with normal day-to-day operations, but with major events, when staff at the National Weather Service (NWS) offices can often double or triple what they normally are.
"The normal staff in our office is approximately 2-4 people depending on the shift, but during large events such as tornado outbreaks and tropical systems our staff could increase to 7-8 people," explains Kyle Thiem, meteorologist at the NWS office. Atlanta.
However, adding more people to a closed space creates problems in a Covid-19 world. So how do they allow additional staff without compromising their security or the vital information they post?
"We took the first steps to protect the facilities to ensure a safe environment for our staff," says Dennis Feltgen, a NOAA communications officer. "This includes following guidelines for staff to work at home to limit exposure to others. We have also followed the guidelines on distance, both at workstations and in common areas, and will continue to do our best to maintain our staff safe and ready as the hurricane season continues. "
In some cases, having employees work from home is also an option.
"Non-essential tasks are being handled remotely," shares Maureen O & # 39; Leary, spokeswoman for the National Weather Service. "To minimize cross contamination within an office, we are alternating shift changes and making" remote "deliveries whenever possible. A forecaster who completes one shift and another who arrives for the next shift departure and enters through different doors to minimize any contact Health and wellness "Being our workforce is our top priority."
The ingredients are ripe for an active season.
Less data makes forecasting difficult
Therefore, meteorologists are at a disadvantage, especially over water, where these observation tools are already limited. By land, they can launch additional weather balloons or add additional ground stations to help compensate for the loss of flight data.
But they can't do that on water. The buoys are unevenly distributed and are notorious for data errors. These floating devices alone cannot provide a complete and accurate image of a particular region of the ocean. Meteorologists need the combination of all available tools to accurately understand the state of the atmosphere around the world at any given time.
According to the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), if all flight data were gone, the accuracy of forecast models would decrease by as much as 15%.