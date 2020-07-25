Covid-19 is impacting how meteorological experts issue hurricane forecasts







The problem is not so much with normal day-to-day operations, but with major events, when staff at the National Weather Service (NWS) offices can often double or triple what they normally are.

"The normal staff in our office is approximately 2-4 people depending on the shift, but during large events such as tornado outbreaks and tropical systems our staff could increase to 7-8 people," explains Kyle Thiem, meteorologist at the NWS office. Atlanta.

However, adding more people to a closed space creates problems in a Covid-19 world. So how do they allow additional staff without compromising their security or the vital information they post?

"We took the first steps to protect the facilities to ensure a safe environment for our staff," says Dennis Feltgen, a NOAA communications officer. "This includes following guidelines for staff to work at home to limit exposure to others. We have also followed the guidelines on distance, both at workstations and in common areas, and will continue to do our best to maintain our staff safe and ready as the hurricane season continues. "