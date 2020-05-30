COVID-19-linked coagulation can damage the placenta





According to the research team, two abnormalities were observed in the placentas studied: abnormal blood vessels involved in the transmission of blood from the mother to the fetus (a condition called maternal vascular malperfusion) and blood clots within the placenta, called intervillous thrombi.

Blood pressure was not a problem. Although some women develop spikes in blood pressure during pregnancy (pre-eclampsia), the problem did not appear to affect women in this study.

Still, "there is an emerging consensus that there are problems with clotting and blood vessel injury in COVID-19 patients," Goldstein said. "Our findings support that there may be some clot formation on the coronavirus, and it is happening in the placenta."

The findings, published May 22 in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology, suggest that doctors should closely monitor pregnant women during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the authors.

More detailed monitoring could include stress-free tests, which assess how well the placenta is delivering oxygen or growth ultrasounds, which measure whether the baby is growing at a healthy rate, Miller said.

"Not to paint a scary picture, but these findings worry me," said Miller. "I don't want to draw radical conclusions from a small study, but this preliminary view of how COVID-19 might cause changes in the placenta carries some pretty significant implications for the health of a pregnancy. We must discuss whether we should change how we track women. pregnant right now. "

As for the miscarriage noted in the report, "That patient was asymptomatic (for COVID-19), so we don't know if the virus caused the miscarriage or not," Goldstein said.

Two obstetricians who read the new report agreed that the findings are cause for concern.

"This article has some very interesting but disturbing findings," said Dr. Mitchell Kramer, who directs obstetrics and gynecology at Huntington Hospital in Huntington, New York. "Damage to the placentas was observed suggesting changes caused by coronavirus infection, including inflammation. And clot formation, basically vascular damage."

Still, moms-to-be shouldn't be overly alarmed, she said. "Much more study is needed and these findings may be just the tip of the iceberg, but so far COVID-19 infected babies from pregnancies do not appear to be negatively affected," Kramer said.

Dr. Adi Davidov is Associate President of Gynecology at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City. He agreed that "as we learn more about COVID-19, we have come to realize that there is an increased risk of clotting and it is not surprising that examination of the placenta reveals vascular malperfusion."

. (tagsToTranslate) pregnancy (t) covid (t) placenta (t) virus (t) coagulation



