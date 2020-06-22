Covid-19 or migraine? Here's how and what to do about it

"The current environment we are in is certainly quite stimulating for people who have migraines. People are worried and have more migraine headaches," said Dr. Rachel Colman, director of the Baja Headache Program Pressure at the Icahn School of Medicine on Mount Sinai in New York.

Additionally, "many of us have our home and work boundaries blurred at this time," said Dr. Merle Diamond, president and managing director of the Chicago Diamond Headache Clinic.

"We are working from home, and many times that makes it more difficult to have an on and off switch," he said. Change at work can be a trigger because "migrants have highly sensitized nervous systems that don't like change."

We also don't get up and move, stretch, hydrate or sleep as we should, which can be a significant trigger, Diamond said. She is the daughter of Dr. Seymour Diamond, who was known to destroy common medical assumptions that migraines were psychosomatic, a sign of depression, or simply an excuse to avoid chores or work.

"Lack of activity makes migraine worse. The schedule change makes migraine worse. Sleep has been affected, which always makes migraine worse. And if you become dehydrated, that certainly doesn't help," Diamond said.

My headache is Covid-19?

Of course, in today's reality, the first thing that pops up in the head of any headache patient is: Do I have Covid-19?

Long-time "emigrants" may know the difference, but what if you're a newbie to the headache world? From what is known now, Diamond said, a Covid-19 headache presents much differently than a migraine.

"You can have a fever, you can have a persistent cough, and all of those things can predict a headache," said Diamond, a board member for the National Headache Foundation.

"However, the Covid-19 headache is described as a tight, tight feeling, and generally worsens with a cough and fever," he said.

That feeling occurs when our immune system recovers in response to the virus, releasing chemicals called cytokines. Cytokines produce inflammation, which is perceived as pain by the cerebral cortex of the brain.

But migraine presents very differently, Diamond said, with stabbing moderate to severe pain, and may be accompanied by sensitivity to light, noise and vomiting.

"The best way to describe a migraine is that it is a headache," said Diamond. "Patients describe it as their brain is too big for their skull.

"Then there's the hangover from the migraine. For many patients, the headache pain part can last eight hours, 12 hours, 14 hours, but after the headache wears off, they have cognitive clouding," added Diamond.

"They are lethargic, they are irritable, they can still have sensitivity to light or nausea. The whole process for some migraines can take several days," he said.

While migraine, tension, and cluster headaches are the most common forms, there are hundreds of different subtypes of headaches.

Categories include abdominal, hormonal, caffeine, hypertension, post traumatic and rebound headaches; allergies, sinusitis, medications, cough, sex, or exercise-induced headaches; as well as symptoms-defined headaches, such as stabbing, thunder, ice pick, or explosive head syndrome.

Two types of severe and dangerous headaches are caused by meningitis, where the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord become inflamed or inflamed, and encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain caused by a viral infection, with stiffness in neck and fever.

In Covid-19 cases, the most severe and dangerous headaches appear to be in people who are extremely ill with Covid-19, said Colman, who is a member of the National Pain Foundation Health Professionals Leadership Council. of Head.

"There have been some really bad headache disorders with Covid-19," said Colman. "It is too early to know for sure, but it seems that very sick patients who have very sick lungs and who are really struggling in the ICU tend to be the ones with the most serious complex neurological complications."

What to do?

Experts say that anyone who suffers from constant or debilitating headaches or migraines should contact a headache specialist. Most are treating patients by telemedicine and will work with you to get to the root of the problem.

"I am trying to fix some of the problems that occur during isolation," Colman said. "Is it the fact that they are not sleeping, they are not leaving work at work, they are no longer exercising?

"Or is it the fact that they are very stressed and worried about financial, personal and family obligations? So they try to find the cause of why the worsening is trying to work on it," he said.

There are also preventive things you can do to keep headaches at bay.

"Make sure you have good hydration where you are sitting and drink a certain amount every hour," said Diamond. "It is also important to get up, breathe, and stretch at least once an hour."

Meditation and relaxation exercises are extremely helpful, as is biofeedback, he suggested.

"I think that's really useful and it doesn't take long. You can do it in five to 10 minutes and it just resets itself, which is what we want to do," Diamond said. "Then make sure you don't skip meals and don't work too hard. You have to have a day off if you can."