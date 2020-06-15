COVID-19 passengers flew into LAX, public not warned: report

A coronavirus-infected Manhattan surgeon reportedly flew on a flight across the country from New York to Los Angeles in mid-March, causing the virus to unknowingly spread to others, who later died, according to a report.

With much of the country already in the coronavirus blockade, the passenger flew in with 49 passengers and eight crew members during that flight that departed from John F. Kennedy Airport and arrived at Los Angeles International Airport approximately six hours later.

It was one of two flights with an infected person on board: the other from Seoul, South Korea, on March 8. Both saw more than 200 people return to their families and local communities without being contacted or alerted, according to the Los Angeles Times.

DESIGN FIRM INTRODUCES PROTECTIVE SHIELD TO REDUCE & # 39; DROP TRANSMISSION & # 39; AMONG THE PASSENGERS OF THE AIRLINE

"Christ," said Dr. George Rutherford, a former California state epidemiologist. "That is a problem."

Public health officials reportedly did not inform anyone on the flight that they were at risk and the airline recently learned of the case. One of the passengers who flew Asiana Airlines Flight 202 from Seoul suffered cardiac arrest the following morning and became the first COVID-19 death in Los Angeles County.

The surgeon on the New York flight later developed a high fever and cough with phlegm and was rushed to a local hospital the following morning. The virus that spread from the domestic flight eventually reached a California assisted living facility where dozens later died, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the newspaper that Los Angeles public health officials never alerted them to the flights, so the spread could not be traced.

UNITED AIRLINES UPDATES COVID-19 POLICY TO REQUIRE TRAVELERS TO HAVE A HEALTH SELF-ASSESSMENT AT THE CHECK-IN

"Any delay in contacting exposed people will increase the likelihood of the disease spreading," added a CDC spokesperson.

The plane trip leaves people on board particularly susceptible to COVID-19, said epidemiologist David Engelthaler, chief of the infectious disease arm of the Arizona Translational Genomics Research Institute.

"Sitting in a closed environment for an extended period of time only increases overall exposure," said Engelthaler.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The CDC has conducted 392 investigations of contact tracking for air travelers since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles Times.