Covid-19 positivity rate reaches 22% in South Carolina

Ulrich Perrey / Pool / AFP / Getty Images

As the coronavirus increases in some areas of the United States and decreases in others, some doctors in hotspot areas said they were running out or were unable to access remdesivir, while doctors in other parts of the country said they have more of the antiviral medication that they. It is currently needed, and there is no mechanism for hospitals to switch medicine to where it is most needed.

A spokesman for the US Department of Health and Human Services told CNN that in the coming week, the remdesivir allocations to the states "will emphasize locations with large recent increases."

Although not a cure for Covid-19, doctors say that most of their hospitalized patients could benefit from remdesivir. Shipments that headed to some critical states over the next week, however, didn't even come close to the number of hospitalized.

As of July 10, Texas had 10,002 hospitalized patients with Covid-19, but the batch headed to Texas will only have to remivish enough for approximately 3,507 patients; Florida had 6,974 patients, but only enough for 2,733; California had 7,896 patients but only enough for 2,080; Arizona had 3,432 hospitalized patients, but enough for 2,080 patients, according to state and federal data.

HHS will make another shipment in two weeks.

The spokesperson also said that the company contracted to distribute remdesivir will contact each hospital that received the medication to confirm that it still needs it. The department "is committed to equitable and efficient distribution of the drug with the goal of reaching as many patients as possible in every state and territory in the United States," according to the spokesperson.

Some doctors said that the distribution system should be revised.

Some context: In May, the FDA granted emergency authorization to inpatient remdesivir with Covid-19, and the federal government oversees its distribution. Initially, Gilead Sciences, the company that makes the drug, donated the supply, but starting next week, hospitals have to buy it.

The HHS spokesman said that once a hospital purchases remdesivir, "that hospital owns the medication and is free to handle it as it sees fit, which could include transferring or selling to other hospitals within or outside of your state or territory." .

But Dr. Michael Ison, an infectious disease specialist at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, said Illinois health officials have warned hospitals not to send drugs across state lines for legal reasons.

Even if they could send where they wanted, doctors and hospitals should not make decisions about where it is going, Ison said.

"What we don't want is for someone to say, 'Oh, I have a friend at Hospital X, so I'm going to send it all over to them,'" he said.

Instead, Ison said the government should have a systematic way of looking at which hospitals have a surplus and which hospitals are in greatest need, and coordinate shipments accordingly.

"No one has an idea of ​​where there is excess and where there are deficiencies," he said. "This is a limited and scarce national resource. There must be some process for this."