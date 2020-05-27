COVID-19-related strokes are more severe, more likely embolic







Among COVID-19 patients suffering from stroke, the rate of cryptogenic and embolic strokes is higher than is generally seen, a new study shows.

The New York study also shows that strokes in COVID-19 patients were more severe, the death rate was higher, and patients were younger than what was seen in strokes not associated with COVID-19.

The study, along with four other studies from around the world, showed significantly fewer strokes hospitalizations, as well as an increase in treatment delays during the COVID-19 crisis than during the same period last year.

All five studies were published online in Stroke.

In the New York study, researchers led by Shadi Yaghi, MD, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, compared the clinical characteristics of stroke patients who also had COVID-19 and were treated in the New York metropolitan area with a Historical cohort of patients with stroke ischemia who underwent treatment in the same hospital system in 2019 (contemporary control patients).

The results showed that during the study period in 2020, of 3,556 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, 32 patients (0.9%) had an imaging-proven ischemic stroke.

This rate is lower than that recorded in the Chinese COVID-19 studies. The rate for New York patients may have been underestimated, because detecting symptoms of ischemic stroke is challenging in patients who are seriously ill with COVID-19 and who are intubated and sedated, the authors say.

Cryptogenic stroke was more common in patients with COVID-19 (65.6%) compared to contemporary control patients (30.4%) and patients with historical control (25.0%). Of the COVID-19 stroke patients, 34.4% had an embolic stroke of undetermined origin.

Compared to contemporary control patients, COVID-19 patients tended to be younger (mean age, 63 years, versus 70 years for non-COVID-19 stroke patients). In COVID-19 patients, strokes tended to be more severe (NIHSS average score, 19 vs. 8), patient D-dimer levels were higher (10,000 vs. 525 ng / mL), and had higher odds of being treated with antithrombotics (75% vs. 24%). The mortality rate among stroke patients with COVID-19 was much higher (63.6% vs. 9.3%).

The authors note that 69% of COVID-19 stroke patients required mechanical ventilation, making patients vulnerable to many complications that could increase the risk of stroke. Furthermore, severe COVID-19 has been associated with a hyperinflammatory state and hyperviscosity.

The researchers say their results support the suggestion that stroke in COVID-19 patients could be a manifestation of systemic hypercoagulability. They note that ongoing studies are testing the use of therapeutic anticoagulation for stroke and other means to prevent thrombotic events in selected patients with COVID-19. Laboratory evidence suggests hypercoagulability.

The study found that fewer stroke patients were hospitalized in the study period in 2020 than in the same period in 2019.

"This witnessed a low volume of acute emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic has also been observed in other institutions," the authors note. "The reasons for this are unclear, but stroke patients with mild symptoms are likely to stay home and not show up in the emergency department for stroke treatment," they added.

COVID-19 causing delays in care

Similar findings from fewer stroke cases were reported in a Chinese study of 227 hospitals, which found a drop of about 25% in the number of thrombolysis and thrombectomy cases in February 2020 compared to February 2019.

"The most prominent factor was that stroke patients did not go to the hospital for various reasons," say the authors.

They note that the COVID-19 screening process interfered with stroke care: Many patients being screened for potential COVID-19 used laboratory resources and CT scans, causing significant hospital delays for patients. with stroke.

They conclude: "Improved stroke awareness activities, the proper management of resources and the designation of the stroke center during the crisis are needed."

A study from Barcelona, ​​Spain found that the COVID-19 pandemic reduced by a quarter the number of admissions for stroke and thrombectomies performed at a comprehensive stroke center compared to the previous year, but quality metrics of care were not affected. During closure, there was an overload of emergency calls, but there were fewer activations of the stroke code, particularly for elderly patients.

"In addition to hospital contingency plans, patient transport systems and the remains of public education must be intertwined to better protect acute stroke patients in these uncertain times," the authors conclude.

Stroke patients presenting later

In a study conducted in Hong Kong, researchers found that stroke patients presented later during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the same period last year. Because of this, fewer patients were eligible for thrombolysis.

The authors identified 73 patients admitted by the Queen Mary Hospital, Hong Kong, acute stroke route during the first 60 days after the first patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country (January 23 to 24 March 2020). In comparison, 89 patients were admitted during the same period in 2019. There were no significant differences in age, sex, vascular risk factors, or stroke severity between the two groups.

The researchers found that the mean time from stroke onset to arrival was approximately 1 hour longer in 2020 than in 2019. The proportion of individuals presenting within 4.5 hours was also significantly less in 2020 ( 55% vs 72%).

The researchers conclude that "every effort is needed to ensure that acute stroke care is not compromised" during the COVID-19 crisis. "Centralized diversion to protected stroke centers that remain fully operational and informing the public of such a system is vital to avoid tragedies of potentially treatable stroke patients who are denied adequate treatment during this pandemic," they added.

Thrombectomy reduction

A fifth study, from France, showed a significant reduction in stroke thrombectomies and an increase in thrombectomy delays during the COVID-19 crisis.

The study collected national data on stroke patients who underwent thrombectomy over a 45-day period during which COVID-19 containment measures were in place. These data were compared with those from patients who were treated during the same calendar period in 2019. A total of 1513 patients at 32 centers were included. They were all in French administrative regions.

Results showed a 21% decrease in thrombectomy case volume during the pandemic period and a significant increase in delays between imaging and groin puncture (144 vs. 126 minutes).

The authors conclude: "Unprecedented solutions in public health emergencies are likely to vary locally and regionally, but considering alternative or dedicated pathways of the emergency medical system for (neuro) vascular emergencies can help maintain case volumes and continuity of care. "

Race. Published online May 20-22, 2020. New York Study, Abstract; Chinese study, abstract; Barcelona Study, Summary; Hong Kong Study, Summary; French study, summary

