Covid-19 relief bills show Trump is a failure at negotiation (opinion)

Washington, DC, lives on the razor's edge in anticipation of another Covid-19 aid package. While the $ 600 federal upgrade to weekly unemployment benefits and a federal eviction moratorium may expire on July 31, leaving millions of Americans in the lurch, it is increasingly unlikely that a settlement will be reached before that. .

Now, with Senate Republicans launching their proposal, the HEALS Act on Monday afternoon, it's clear that President Donald Trump, who has touted his own negotiating skills, has already made big concessions, including sacrificing his cut of payroll taxes and the additional billions settlement for coronavirus testing.

As these negotiations continue, millions of Americans are suffering from both the economic and health effects of the pandemic. And despite divisions within the party, Republicans are well aware that their chances of staying in power decrease every day.

This bill may be your last chance to turn things around before the fall election and offer some sense of normalcy. As such, they appear to be prioritizing what they believe voters will care about the most, something that Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander recently described as getting kids back to school and parents back to work.

It is no surprise that Senate Republicans are taking such a strong approach. They, like me, have experienced Trump's inability to negotiate constructively on behalf of the American people, and they know they cannot afford another White House ruling so close to November.

As the lead member of the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee and chair of the Veterans / Military Construction Subcommittee from 2015 to 2018, I discussed government dysfunction, which was especially pronounced after the tea party made breakthroughs in the election of Midterm 2010 and a Several deficit hawks entered Congress with little or no desire for compromise.

Given this experience, I find it difficult to imagine how things could have gotten worse. But they have. Sure, democracy can be messy and inefficient. However, Trump has taken dysfunction to new heights with his disruptive and erratic behavior and chaotic approach to rule. While Trump can make his way through press conferences and make radical pronouncements on Twitter, he has repeatedly failed to negotiate and gather enough votes to legislate.

If you need proof, consider your failures on three high-profile occasions: your attempt to revoke and replace Obamacare in 2017; Trump's U-turn in spending on the 2018 Omnibus Appropriations Bill; and the 35-day government shutdown on border wall funding in late 2018 and early 2019.

First, while reform of the nation's healthcare system requires cunning bargaining skills, presidential leadership is more important. Trump repeatedly hit Obamacare on the campaign trail in 2016, but after an election victory that also ushered in Republican majorities in both the House and Senate, Trump was unable to offer a comprehensive plan on health care. Yes, we hear a lot of great conversations: everyone will be covered, it will cost less and it will be "beautiful".

But the President never set a serious substantive marker and ended up supporting a woefully flawed health care bill in the House, the 2017 American Health Care Act, that would have left millions of Americans without coverage. The AHCA was dead on arrival in the Senate, and a slim repeal bill was rejected when then-Arizona Sen. John McCain nodded at the measure.

Bottom line: Trump's failed leadership, unfortunate disinterest, and poor understanding of the basics of health care policy, along with his inability to unify Republicans around a coherent bill, meant that the negotiations they never had a chance.

Second, in 2017, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who operated honorably on behalf of Trump, developed a strong case for increasing defense spending and sold it to Congress. Subsequently, Congress enacted a bipartisan budget agreement that increases Defense spending to $ 700 billion, an extraordinary level of support.

In exchange for the increase, Democrats demanded a similar spending increase in domestic discretionary spending. After the budget deal was reached on a bipartisan basis reflecting this deal, Trump signed the bill.

But a few months later, Trump attempted to breach this same agreement of which he was a party when he threatened to veto 2018 bus appropriations that contained the surge in defense spending he so badly wanted. Two reasons for the change of heart: He said that it did not contain a solution for DACA recipients or provide sufficient funds for his border wall.

I watched as Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan and other legislative leaders made a Herculean and ultimately successful effort to persuade Trump to sign the bill he had originally agreed to. But how do you work with a man so fickle and so willing to undermine subordinates that he empowers you to negotiate on his behalf?

Third, Trump surprised Senate Republicans who attempted to finance the government after the mid-term of November 2018. On national television, Trump declared that he would own a partial government shutdown if the Republican-led Congress failed. approve your $ 5 billion demand for border funds. But he hurt his own cause, because Nancy Pelosi was the incoming speaker of the House, and neither she nor Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would yield to her demand for funds.

And, as expected, Pelosi did not grant anything about border funds during the longest government shutdown in United States history. In the end, Trump relented with the border funds, without obtaining any of the additional funds he had requested.

All of this does not bode well for Covid's next help pack. To be fair, Congress and the President have responded in a timely and bipartisan manner to previous Covid-19 relief bills. But the latest package will present more challenges as House Democrats have already rallied behind their wish list legislation, a $ 3 trillion stimulus bill called the Heroes Act, which was passed in May.

Additionally, some Republican senators have publicly indicated that they are unwilling to support the latest bill because the price is too high, weakening an already weak Republican negotiating position. No doubt Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will continue to engage in shuttle diplomacy on behalf of Trump between the House and the Senate. It is likely to separate the difference between the $ 3 trillion House proposal and the $ 1 trillion Senate scheme, giving Democrats much of what they want in the process.

Either way, don't hold your breath waiting for the author of "The Art of the Deal" to step in and save everyone from these swamp-infested negotiations.