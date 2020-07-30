COVID-19 spikes in Asia trigger warnings against complacency

SYDNEY / NEW DELHI – Spikes in new coronavirus infections in Asia have dispelled any notion that the region could be the worst, with Australia, India and Hong Kong reporting record daily cases, Vietnam testing thousands and North Korea urging the surveillance.

Asian governments took great pride in quickly containing initial outbreaks after the virus emerged in central China late last year, but crises this month have shown the danger of complacency.

"We must be careful not to fall into the idea that there is a golden immunity that Australia has in relation to this virus," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters.

Australia recorded its deadliest day with at least 13 deaths and more than 700 new infections, mainly in Victoria's second-most populous state, where the government ordered all residents to cover their faces outside.

The country has confirmed a total of 16,298 cases since the pandemic began, with 189 deaths, more than half in Victoria and its capital Melbourne, which is under new closure.

New infections in Victoria have caused outbreaks in other areas, including Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, which reported 18 new cases.

Additional restrictions on movements would deal a severe blow to the economy, which is already in its first recession in 30 years, but a lack of control of the outbreaks would cause more economic damage in the long term, Morrison said.