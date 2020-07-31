COVID-19 survivors may lose hearing, sense of smell, and taste

It has already been established that some coronavirus survivors lose their sense of smell and taste, but doctors in Britain now warn that they may also lose their hearing, according to a report.

Experts from the University of Manchester studied 121 adults admitted to Wythenshawe Hospital who were questioned about their persistent symptoms for two months after discharge, the Mirror reported.

Eight of them reported hearing loss and eight others said they had developed tinnitus or ringing in the ears, according to the media outlet.

"We already know that viruses like measles, mumps and meningitis can cause hearing loss and coronaviruses can damage the nerves that carry information to and from the brain," said Kevin Munro, professor of audiology at the University of Manchester.

"It is possible, in theory, that COVID-19 could cause problems with parts of the auditory system, including the middle ear or cochlea," the Mirror reported.

"For example, auditory neuropathy, an auditory disorder in which the cochlea works but transmission along the auditory nerve to the brain could be affected," said Munro.

He said that fatal error could also affect pre-existing hearing loss and tinnitus, adding that there is "an urgent need for high-quality studies to investigate the acute and temporary effects of COVID-19 on hearing and the audiovestibular system."

Some people recovering from the disease find that their symptoms persist for months.

Paul Garner said in a blog post published by the British Medical Journal that his attack with the disease lasted seven weeks and that his symptoms had increased and decreased.

He described a "muggy head, upset stomach, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), pins and needles, shortness of breath, dizziness, and arthritis in the hands."