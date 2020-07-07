Covid-19 test: an increase in demand, a delay in results

The challenges, stemming in part from persistent bottlenecks in the testing supply chain, underscore that while the overall testing capacity of the US has multiplied, the nation's health system still struggles in some regions to quickly detect the spread of the virus.

In response to the increase in cases, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday the launch of new test sites at three critical points: Jacksonville, Florida; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Edinburg, Texas. The sites will offer 5,000 free trials per city on a temporary basis each day, according to an HHS press release.

Despite federal efforts to support testing in some cities and regions, three large diagnostic companies, Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, and BioReference Laboratories, said this week that increasing demand for tests has increased the average wait time to deliver results.

Quest said the results now take an average of four to six days for the general population, far more than the response time in early June, when the company was producing results in two to three days. The company said tests for hospital patients and symptomatic healthcare workers take priority and take an average day. Quest cited "unprecedented demand," especially in the south, southwest, and west regions of the country where coronavirus cases are on the rise.

A LabCorp spokesperson told CNN on Monday that it takes two to four days for his tests to return. Before the surge in demand, LabCorp says it had been delivering coronavirus test results on average for one to two days.

BioReference now offers results in approximately three days. Quest, LabCorp and BioReference said they plan to increase their testing capacity.

US Under Secretary of Health Brett Giroir acknowledged Tuesday that wait times for test results in commercial labs are generally increasing, although he said the US is now doing a level of "unprecedented" tests and average over 600,000 per day.

He said test response times in Montana and Washington DC average four to five days, while other states have shorter average waits.

"We anticipate that the laboratory's capacity would eventually come close to reaching a maximum. I am not saying that it is at maximum now, but we are certainly pushing the borders," said Giroir, who emphasized that while testing is an essential component of the fight against the virus, it is not the most important.

"The most critical factor will be personal discipline. It is physical distancing, wearing a mask, avoiding crowds," said Giroir.

Giroir said that increased availability of rapid "point-of-care" tests in the coming months should reduce the burden on some labs. He said he expects the point-of-care testing market to grow to 10-20 million tests per month by August or September, although he said such tests are slightly less sensitive than laboratory tests. Multiple studies have raised questions about the accuracy of one of those rapid tests that the White House has used.

While some state health departments, such as those in Georgia, Indiana and Maryland, told CNN that their states have enough test supplies, others said that access to certain supplies remains limited.

Laboratories in Idaho have faced "substantial problems" in purchasing equipment and obtaining regular allocations of test reagents, the chemicals used to detect the presence of the virus in a sample, said Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories .

Ball said test availability varies widely by region of the state, which he says can affect response times for results and who is prioritized for testing.

A spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told CNN last Tuesday that the state is still working on shortages of supplies, including test kits, which in turn has caused some labs and care providers Restrict who is eligible for the test.

Kelly Wroblewski, director of infectious disease programs for the Association of Public Health Laboratories, which represents state and local public laboratories, told CNN that laboratories generally handle supplies, but "it's very strict."

"There are periodic shortages or delays in very specific components of different tests, but not the same generalized true shortage that we saw earlier," Wroblewski said, referring to the challenges earlier this year.

On Tuesday, five Democratic members of Congress representing Arizona sent a letter to HHS and the Federal Emergency Management Agency requesting assistance due to "dangerously limited" trial access in their state.

The letter said Arizonans would have waited in line for up to 13 hours for a test and up to three weeks for results.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego described the situation as a "crisis." Gallego, who spoke to ABC News on Sunday, said his office asked FEMA to set up large-scale community testing in his city, but was told that the agency was "moving away from that."

FEMA regional administrator Bob Fenton said in a statement that he spoke with Gallego and connected her to state health and emergency management leaders to remedy their concerns. He said that FEMA and HHS have provided Arizona with hundreds of thousands of individual testing supplies, and that federally supported community-based testing sites have expanded.

Dr. Anne O & # 39; Keefe, a senior epidemiologist at the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha, Nebraska, said a test site in the city has been closed since Saturday due to a lack of supplies, including pipettes. , which are tools for transporting liquids.

O & # 39; Keefe said he understands that some supplies have been prioritized to other parts of the country with a higher number of cases, but said: "We may not be in one of the emerging states at the moment … but we still have many coronaviruses here. "

A spokesman for the Florida Joint Information Center at Covid-19 said Tuesday that there are 47 state-supported test sites in the state, that testing capacity is expanding and that results are often available three days after that laboratories receive test samples.

But Brooke Straub, a Tampa, Florida resident, said she has been waiting more than a week for her test results.

Straub said he decided to have the test after his throat started to feel sore two weeks ago. She said she was told that appointments were not available at a transit site in her county until the following week. When he was finally tested last Tuesday, he had to wait three hours and was told to expect the results in five to 10 business days.

"The fact that 14 days have passed since the onset of symptoms doesn't do me much good," Straub said.