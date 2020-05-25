COVID-19 test results: do not rule out clinical intuition





"How we treat patients will depend on understanding this concept," Metlay told Medscape Medical News. "It is not a number. It is actually much more complicated and very nuanced." If the doctors don't understand that, he added, "We are really going to make mistakes about how to use all these negative tests."

When hope overcomes reason

A positive SARS-CoV-2 test triggers a cascade of actions, in and out of clinical settings: in symptomatic patients, it triggers a set of protocols, as recommended by the National Institutes of Health and individual hospitals, around the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff, whether patients are placed in rooms with others or individually, and specific treatment options, such as which ventilator protocol to use. Conversely, a negative test, in an ideal situation, should lead a doctor to continue searching for a causative agent or underlying problem. Quality care, in other words, is based on an accurate diagnosis.

In symptom-free patients, a positive test means suggesting quarantine and isolation for two weeks, said Colin West, MD, PhD, professor of medicine and biostatistics at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

But because of the relatively high false-negative rate, a negative test on an asymptomatic person cannot confer the kind of relief that patients, the public, or policy makers would want, West said.

"People cannot relax their physical detachment, hand washing, surface hygiene, wearing masks" even with a negative test, he said, because they could still carry the virus.

"When hope outweighs reason, sometimes we prematurely put our hopes on tests that are not as good as we want them to be," said West, who wrote a prospect for the Mayo Clinic Procedures warning about the dangers of false negatives. . "Smart doctors across the country don't believe in test results when their clinical suspicion is high enough."

Calculation of clinical suspicion

With false negative rates ranging from 3.2% in a cohort of critically ill COVID-19 hospitalized patients in New York City to 66% in the mixed population in the Annals of Internal Medicine study, clinicians are understandably able to be skeptical about the results in front of them.

