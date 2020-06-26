Covid-19 unmasks what cancer patients have long known





Within the cancer community, healthcare providers and patients have undoubtedly suffered the worst from the coronavirus double burden. We all know that cancer does not wait for Covid-19 to end. Their destructive work is precisely genetically mapped. In fact, cancer thrives when the system breaks down.

As a mother of a cancer survivor, I am well aware of the concern of an infection for a patient with immunosuppressed cancer. To add to that, the anguish of having essential services for diagnosis or treatment canceled or delayed, when we all know that the timing is crucial when it comes to cancer, is beyond imagining. And knowing that the lives of our precious healthcare workers are at greatest risk due to a shortage of inexpensive protective gear is heartbreaking and surprising, to say the least.

That said, it has been extremely encouraging to learn how our cancer community has innovated and adapted to address the real challenges that people face on the ground, day after day. The stories that have been shared are heroic, with herculean efforts both personal and collective to ensure that cancer diagnosis and treatment are not run over by the destructiveness of Covid-19.

Ironically, the fight against coronavirus has forced us all to put on masks, yet it has taken the coronavirus, at a tragic and exorbitant human cost, to unmask and unmask too many uncomfortable truths about a global health system that desperately needs investment and improvements to provide equitable care to all patients who trust him.