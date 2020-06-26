Covid-19 unmasks what cancer patients have long known

Within the cancer community, healthcare providers and patients have undoubtedly suffered the worst from the coronavirus double burden. We all know that cancer does not wait for Covid-19 to end. Their destructive work is precisely genetically mapped. In fact, cancer thrives when the system breaks down.
As a mother of a cancer survivor, I am well aware of the concern of an infection for a patient with immunosuppressed cancer. To add to that, the anguish of having essential services for diagnosis or treatment canceled or delayed, when we all know that the timing is crucial when it comes to cancer, is beyond imagining. And knowing that the lives of our precious healthcare workers are at greatest risk due to a shortage of inexpensive protective gear is heartbreaking and surprising, to say the least.
Ironically, the fight against coronavirus has forced us all to put on masks, yet it has taken the coronavirus, at a tragic and exorbitant human cost, to unmask and unmask too many uncomfortable truths about a global health system that desperately needs investment and improvements to provide equitable care to all patients who trust him.
On the one hand, many of the devastating effects of the coronavirus, including a shortage of equipment, personnel, medicines, lack of delivery systems, financial inaccessibility, and lack of decisive and unified political will and strategy, have been very common problems when it comes to to treat cancer in millions of people, mainly from low and middle income countries.
When we talk about 9.6 million people dying of cancer each year, I repeat, 9.6 million human beings, a burden borne primarily by the poor and disadvantaged within our global community, many governments and world leaders did not blink. Why? Because the problem of cancer treatment in low-income countries was occurring "elsewhere," it did not reach "our" shores, and therefore did not affect "us" directly. Human nature in its lowest form.
It took Covid-19 to equalize the misery experienced by millions of the unfortunate among us, and unmask this collective apathy to the problems that are the large daily numbers of millions of disadvantaged cancer patients, particularly in middle-income and poor countries, but sometimes also among the richest.
Many of these patients, even to this day, die unnecessarily from preventable diseases, can be vaccinated, undergo screening tests and for which, in many cases, there is a cure. Cervical cancer is the most striking example, where widespread detection, early diagnosis, and vaccination against HPV could actually lead to its eradication, yet decisive action and adequate funding are not being taken.
So, yes, in highlighting the need for funds for the health and suffering of those who lack access to medical treatment, the Covid-19 crisis has some positive aspects, if I dare say so.
Covid-19 has been the latest developer of what we as a global health community have been saying and calling attention to for far too long: ending the divide between diseases.
We have always spoken against the bite of one disease over another; the dichotomy of treating diseases rather than dealing with people, such as between communicable and non-communicable diseases. This approach has had serious consequences, both in terms of action and financing bias for one disease over another.
Unfortunately, the topic of protective gear offers another example, as the lack of these inexpensive and unsophisticated garments has been an important factor in accelerating the deadly spread of a highly infectious disease.
In addition, we have also discussed the need to move towards universal health coverage: a model based on equality in access to medical care, in leaving no one behind, in a patient-centered approach and in strengthening primary care.
I hope that once the Covid-19 nightmare is over, world leaders take stock, reconsider their priorities, and support the strengthening of health systems around the world. Because the true war of humanity cannot be fought with firearms, but only with the power of a strong, sustainable and reinforced health system that is equitable for all.