COVID-19 vaccine to be ready by October, says Global Pharma Ace





Amid scientists and researchers from all corners of the world doing their best to get the most effective vaccine to treat coronavirus, a global pharmaceutical ace has claimed the availability of an effective COVID-19 vaccine in October of this year. German mRNA company BioNTech has already started clinical trials for the BNT162 vaccine program in the US. USA And Europe to prevent the effect of the virus as much as possible. "If things go well and the stars are aligned, we will have enough evidence of safety and efficacy to make us comfortable, for the FDA to feel comfortable, and for the EMA (European Medicines Agency) feel comfortable, to have a vaccine in late October, "said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said at an event recently organized by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations. The collaborative vaccine development program includes four candidate candidate vaccines, each representing a varied combination of mRNA pattern and target antigen. The format is likely to help detect the safest and most effective candidate vaccine for use. "With our unique and robust clinical trial program underway, starting in Europe and now in the United States, we look forward to moving forward quickly and in collaboration with our partners at BioNTech and regulatory authorities to bring a safe and effective vaccine to the patients who most need it. They need it, "Bourla said in a statement in early May, indicating his work in progress. Pizer added that the breadth of this initiative is expected to lead to the production of millions of doses of vaccines in 2020, which will only increase to hundreds of millions more in 2021. Aces around the world have proposed more than 120 vaccines since the inception. and evolution of the virus. According to the latest update, at least 10 candidate vaccines are under clinical evaluation, while 115 of them are under preclinical evaluation.

The event where Pfizer made the claims was attended by the world's top doctors, including Pascal Soriot of AstraZeneca, Emma Walmsley of GlaxoSmithKline, Paul Stoffels of Johnson & Johnson. The brands continually work with their partners to ensure the development of a vaccine as soon as possible to prevent COVID-19.

