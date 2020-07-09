Covid-19 vaccine trials: this is how to volunteer

The website will be responsible for registering the four major vaccine studies expected to start this summer and fall, and any others that follow.

The US Department of Health and Human Services announced the website Wednesday, along with the appointment of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle as the coordinating center for clinical trials of vaccines administered by the Covid Prevention Network – 19, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health.

A vaccine developed by Moderna, a Massachusetts biotechnology company, is expected to be the first to be tested in a large trial. The trial was expected to begin this week, but the start date was moved to late July or early August, according to Dr. Carlos del Río, principal investigator at the Moderna site at Emory University in Atlanta.

"That is the goal, but those target dates move up and down. They will not let a site start until they are absolutely ready. Some could start on July 27 and others on August 8," del Río said.

Despite the delay, trials of the Covid-19 vaccine are advancing at unprecedented speed, as researchers try to accomplish in months what usually takes years.

Del Rio said it enrolls six or seven study subjects a week in a typical clinical trial, but that for the vaccine trial Covid will try to enroll that number in one day. Eventually, their goal is to have a total of 750 study subjects at three sites in the Atlanta area.

He noted that he has not yet received approval from Emory's Institutional Review Board to start the trial, a requirement before moving forward.

"This is the most complicated investigation study I have ever done, and we have to do it in record time," del Río said, noting that he is still hiring staff and securing trial facilities.

Dr. Richard Novak, another clinical trial veteran agrees.

"I've been testing vaccines for 25 years, but this is the largest I've ever committed to and I just don't have enough staff and I don't have enough space," said Novak, who will lead the Moderna Trial at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

What researchers are looking for

On the new website, anyone interested in joining a vaccine study can complete a quick questionnaire.

There will be over 100 sites in the United States and abroad, and after registering on the website, your information will be sent to the study site closest to you.

Several of the questions are designed to assess how likely you are to become infected and ill with Covid-19, including your race, what type of work you do, and how many people you contact on a daily basis.

Based on those responses, it can be rejected. People who don't go out much and who wear a mask when they leave home would not be the best study subjects.

This is because the goal of the study is to see if the vaccine protects people from getting sick with Covid-19. If people who mostly stay home get vaccinated and don't get sick with Covid-19, it's hard to know if the vaccine protected them or if their lifestyle kept them away from the virus in the first place.

That is why researchers are looking for people in the communities that have been most affected by the coronavirus.

"We need black and brown people and representatives of communities most affected by the pandemic," said Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum, medical director of the Moderna trial at the University of Cincinnati Health.

Doctors say they will recruit in churches and other organizations in those communities, as well as in workplaces like meatpacking factories and plants where workers are at high risk of getting sick with Covid-19.

The researchers also aim to have 40% of study subjects over the age of 65 or with underlying conditions such as hypertension, lung disease, diabetes and morbid obesity, as they are more likely to get sick from Covid-19, Novak said.

Tens of thousands of volunteers are needed

Moderna has completed a safety test with more than 100 study subjects, but has not yet published the results. These post-phase trials monitor safety and focus on whether the vaccine protects against coronavirus disease.

Novak said volunteers for the Moderna trial will receive two injections separated by a month. About half of the study volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine, and the other half will receive placebos, an injection that has no therapeutic value. Neither the doctors nor the volunteers will know who receives the vaccine.

The volunteers will date seven times during the two-year course of the study, where blood will be drawn and their noses will be rubbed to detect Covid-19 infection.

Volunteers will keep a weekly diary of their symptoms and speak to study staff on the phone to discuss how they feel.

"It has to be done really meticulously, because that's a key part of clinical research," said Novak. "The data has to be impeccable."

It is unclear exactly how many volunteers will be needed for the tests. In a June interview, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told CNN that each trial would have about 30,000 volunteers, but a press release on Wednesday from Fred Hutchinson, the coordinating center, says there will be between 10,000 and 30,000 volunteers per trial.

In any case, tens of thousands of volunteers will have to intensify the studies.

"I want to emphasize to people that you will be part of something special, even if the answer is that this does not work," said Fichtenbaum. "That is a very important scientific answer because we need to know what works [and] what will not work."