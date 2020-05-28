COVID-19 virus found in feces can be infectious







May 27, 2020: A new study has shown that the COVID-19 virus isolated from the faeces of a sick patient can infect cells in a Petri dish.

The investigation is one step to test a new transmission route for the infection. If confirmed by future studies, it would mean that people could get sick from ingesting small amounts of stool from other infected people, called the fecal-oral transmission route. Other diarrheal diseases that are passed from person to person in this way include cholera and hepatitis.

It also raises the question of whether infectious viruses can be released into the air, or sprayed, down a flushed toilet.

"The world is covered in a thin layer of feces," says David Brett-Major, MD, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, referring to studies that have found bacteria from feces in almost everything We play daily, from computer keyboards to the soles of our shoes to our clothes.

"Stool tends to go everywhere, so it is important to wash your hands regularly," he says.

Gastrointestinal symptoms [nausea and diarrhea] are common in patients taking COVID-19. Previous studies have shown that about half of COVID-19 patients have the virus in their stool. The fingerprints of the virus appear to remain in the feces long after the virus can no longer be detected in the nose and throat swabs.

Brett-Major and colleagues sampled the rooms of people who were hospitalized for COVID-19 and those who tested positive and had no symptoms or had mild symptoms and were quarantined in a different location.

It is one of the reasons the CDC recommends giving an ill family member their own bathroom to use, if possible.

But the Brett-Major study and others like it only reported finding genetic material from the virus. They couldn't say if any of the viral materials they had found could make someone sick.

For that, scientists have to go one step further. They mix a solution of the virus with cells to see if the virus infects the cells and kills them.

Scientists in China who conducted this test with the virus they isolated from the stool of a COVID-19 patient discovered that it could infect living cells. When they looked at the infected cells under an electron microscope, they were able to see the cells releasing viral particles that were presumably ready to infect more cells, highlighting the potential for disease spread in this way.

The researchers also determined that there were approximately 100 times more viruses in the stool than in samples taken from the patients' mouth and nose.

"The question really is how big is this, right? And how much does it matter in the grand scheme of things," says Barun Mathema, PhD, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Columbia University in New York City.

Right now, that is still a great unknown. The study took virus samples from the stools of very sick patients. There is no way of knowing if people with milder infections would generate as much virus or eliminate it greatly. The study also used an experimental system: the scientists put the cells and the virus together in the same Petri dish to see what would happen. For that reason, it does not reflect transmission from the real world.

Still, Mathema says that in certain settings, the virus in the stool could be a major factor in the spread of the disease.

"There will probably be multiple routes" of transmission, he says.

Right now, he says, "We certainly don't think it's an important route."

Currently, the virus released into the air by coughing and sneezing is believed to be the main driver of the spread. Contact with contaminated surfaces, called fomite transmission, may also be playing an important role.

Until more is known, Mathema says it's not a bad idea to be careful in shared bathrooms, closing the toilet lid before flushing when possible to reduce the creation of toilet feather sprays.

"There is certainly a lot of aerosolization with the rinse. It turns out that the caps are very important," he says.

Finally, the CDC says it is essential to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds after using the bathroom, changing a baby's diaper, or helping an older child in the bathroom.

WebMD Health News reviewed by Arefa Cassoobhoy, MD, MPH, May 27, 2020.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

.



