COVID-19 virus found in feces can be infectious





Scientists in China who conducted this test with the virus they isolated from the stool of a COVID-19 patient discovered that it could infect living cells. When they looked at the infected cells under an electron microscope, they were able to see the cells releasing viral particles that were presumably ready to infect more cells, highlighting the potential for disease spread in this way.

The researchers also determined that there were approximately 100 times more viruses in the stool than in samples taken from the patients' mouth and nose.

“The question really becomes how big is this, right? And how much does it matter in the grand scheme of things, "says Barun Mathema, PhD, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Columbia University in New York City.

Right now, that is still a great unknown. The study took virus samples from the stools of very sick patients. There is no way of knowing if people with milder infections would generate as much virus or eliminate it greatly. The study also used an experimental system: the scientists put the cells and the virus together in the same Petri dish to see what would happen. For that reason, it does not reflect transmission from the real world.

Still, Mathema says that in certain settings, the virus in the stool could be a major factor in the spread of the disease.

"There will probably be multiple routes" of transmission, he says.

Right now, he says, "We certainly don't think it's an important route."

Currently, the virus that is released into the air by coughs and sneezes is believed to be the main driver of the spread. Contact with contaminated surfaces, called fomite transmission, may also be playing an important role.

Until more is known, Mathema says it's not a bad idea to be careful in shared bathrooms, closing the toilet lid before flushing when possible to reduce the creation of toilet feather sprays.

“There's certainly a lot of aerosolization going on with the wash. It turns out that tapas are very important, ”he says.

Finally, the CDC says it is essential to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds after using the bathroom, changing a baby's diaper, or helping an older child in the bathroom.

