Covid-19: what we now know about the disease caused by the new coronavirus

Here is a summary of what has changed since the pandemic started and what you need to know now to keep you and your family safe.

Fever, cough, and shortness of breath: The Big Three are still the most common symptoms, but the list has grown over the months. We now know that many common cold and flu symptoms may also play a role, such as a sore throat, headache, muscle and body aches, chills and chills, runny or runny nose, severe fatigue (which can last longer than illness) , diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

New strange symptoms: Skin rashes and "Covid toes," where the toes become red and swollen from small blood clots, are some of the newer symptoms that may be early warning signs of Covid-19.

The earliest signs include conjunctivitis (a highly contagious eye condition also known as conjunctivitis), anosmia (a loss of smell that can also lead to a loss of taste), and a sudden new onset of confusion, even to the point of delirium . .

Emergency symptoms: An inability to wake up or stay awake, chest pain or pressure, new mental confusion or delirium, blue-tinted lips or any sudden or severe breathing problem may indicate an emergency, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So, call 911 right away.

Who is more at risk?

All the world: The virus can infect anyone, even babies in the womb. The key question is how your body responds to the virus. The answer seems to be a complex interaction between viral load, the amount of virus to which he was exposed, and his age and health.

Initially, the CDC said that people over the age of 65, especially if they had an underlying health condition, were at the highest risk for serious illness and death. But that is no longer true. People in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, including some children, collapsed and died from Covid-19, some when their immune systems overreacted to the virus, in what is called a "cytokine storm."

Others were "hit in the back and knelt pretty quickly" by Covid-19, White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview Thursday with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Fauci is the leading infectious disease expert in the United States.

"There are many, many young people who get infected. They get sick. They feel horrible for weeks and weeks," Fauci said, adding that he has noticed that young people experience something similar to chronic fatigue syndrome after recovering from the virus.

"Even when they remove the virus and test negative, they don't have any viruses, they can feel bad for weeks and weeks."

Age and health are key: Science now knows that anyone, at any age, with at least one chronic health condition is in greatest danger from Covid-19. The risk increases with increasing age, the number of underlying medical conditions you have, and whether or not you are obese (body mass index or BMI over 30).

Many people are at risk: In the United States alone, more than 40% of the population considers themselves obese, according to the CDC, while about 60% of American adults have at least one chronic medical condition.

High-risk medical conditions: That list is long and growing. Currently, it includes diabetes, chronic lung disease or asthma, cardiovascular disease, cancer (or are receiving chemotherapy), organ transplants, sickle cell anemia, kidney disease on dialysis, poorly controlled HIV infection, obesity, and any autoimmune disorder.

Pregnancy increases the risk: At the beginning of the pandemic, pregnant women and their fetus or newborn were not considered high risk.

That has also changed, as doctors discovered that the virus can cross the placenta to infect the fetus. We now know that pregnant women are 50% more likely to end up in the intensive care unit and 70% more likely to receive mechanical ventilation.

Nursing home, veteran's home, long-term care facilities: The facilities that house the sickest and older people in society tend to be more crowded, with fewer staff to attend to the needs of the inhabitants individually. Additionally, the adults in these facilities are older, weaker, and likely to have multiple health problems and fragile immune systems.

The death toll has been devastating: In the U.S., nursing home residents accounted for 35% of the more than 87,000 coronavirus deaths recorded through May 15. In Belgium, France, Ireland, Canada and Norway they exceeded 50%.

How is the new coronavirus spread?

Person to person: The vast majority of transmission of SARS Covid-2, the new scientific name for coronavirus, is from person to person. The virus spreads predominantly through respiratory droplets sprayed into the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, or speaks. For the most part, those drops can travel within a radius of about six feet from the infected person.

Objects: The heavier drops will fall more quickly to the ground, thus infecting the surrounding objects with the virus, which can remain viable, to some extent, for days. While the virus breaks down and weakens as time passes, studies have found traces of SARS Covid-2 after four hours in copper, 24 hours in cardboard, and two to three days in stainless steel and plastic.

Despite that, it is Experts say it is highly unlikely that you get the new coronavirus from your food and that it is almost impossible to get it from food.

Kisses, semen and feces: Because SARS Covid-2 is found in saliva, kissing can obviously transmit the virus. It has also been found in semen, but it is not clear if the virus is viral enough to be infectious. While it is unlikely that it can be transmitted during vaginal, anal, or oral sex, people with active infections may consider abstaining or using a condom.

It has also been found in feces. A good reminder to always close the toilet lid before flushing, wash your hands with soap often and for at least 20 seconds, and frequently clean and disinfect common areas of your home.

Floating in the air? Recent studies show that the smallest respiratory droplets coming out of an infected person's mouth can dry out more quickly, possibly allowing the virus to aerosolize and float in the air. In extremely large, well-ventilated and outdoor areas, air circulation will dilute the particles, greatly reducing any risk. Experts say that changes within smaller enclosed spaces, such as inside restaurants, offices, stores, cars, public transportation, and the like.

When and for how long are you contagious?

Incubation period: Science now knows that there is a prolonged (and somewhat uncertain) incubation period after exposure to Covid-19. Symptoms will usually appear within five to seven days, but may appear as soon as two days after exposure and as late as 14 days, and a few will take even longer.

Contagious and I don't know: Like many viruses, the new coronavirus is contagious long before it is released. The researchers estimate that any infected person can transmit the virus to another 2-3 days before symptoms begin, and may be the most contagious within a day or two before feeling sick.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 40% of coronavirus transmission occurs when people are presymptomatic, before they feel sick. If you ever feel sick, that's it.

No symptoms: One of the deadliest discoveries that researchers have made is that the virus cannot cause symptoms or possibly symptoms so mild that a person has no idea that they have the disease.

"Evidence shows that 25% to 45% of infected people probably have no symptoms," Fauci told ABC's "Good Morning America" ​​in mid-June.

These asymptomatic, and presymptomatic people, unknowingly spread the disease. That's a key reason why wearing a mask when in public is so important.

It is no longer contagious: The CDC says you can be around others when you meet these three milestones: You haven't had a fever in 3 days AND your cough and shortness of breath have improved AND it's been 10 days since your symptoms first appeared. However, if your immune system is compromised, you may need to extend that schedule.

If you tested positive for Covid-19 but never had symptoms, it may be close to another 10 days after the test, as long as no symptoms appear.

If you've been exposed to someone who tested positive, you should stay home for a full 14 days, according to the CDC.

Can you get Covid-19 more than once?

Scientists around the world have hoped that being infected with SARS Covid-2 will produce powerful antibodies and immunity against any future exposure to the virus, just as having measles, mumps, and chicken pox protects you from contracting any of these diseases again. Recent studies not reviewed by peers show good and bad news.

Good news: People seem to develop antibodies after recovering from Covid-19; some develop more than others, possibly due to the number of viruses they were exposed to and their body's immune response.

Bad news: Unfortunately, at this time, those antibodies don't seem to last more than a month or two. That means that SARS Covid-2 can behave like other more common coronviruses that circulate each year and are known to cause the common cold.

"Similar short-term responses are seen against other human coronaviruses that cause predominantly only mild disease, meaning that we can re-infect ourselves over time and outbreaks can adopt seasonality," said Stephen Griffins, associate professor at the University of Leeds School. of Medicine in the United Kingdom, in a written statement.

"With the more serious, sometimes fatal, results of SARS-COV2, this is really concerning," added Griffins.

Persistent memory memory cells may be able to recognize and fight the virus the next time it is invaded, possibly leading to a milder case of But there is no way to know that at the moment, experts say.

Impact on vaccine development: It is also unclear how this lack of immunity will affect many of the vaccines under development. Will they produce enough antibody response to last?

"It suggests that vaccines will need to be better at inducing high levels of antibodies that last longer than natural infection or that doses must be repeated to maintain immunity," said Dr. Mala Maini, professor of viral immunology and consulting physician at University College. London, in a statement.

How can I protect myself?

Prevention is the best defense: Mom taught you this when you were a kid: cough or sneeze into your elbow, wash your hands well with soap and water while singing "Happy Birthday" twice (or another one of these songs), and stay away from other sick people.

Mom knew better, of course: Since you really can't know who is sick with Covid-19, you can increase his wisdom by wearing a mask every time you leave the house and interact with others. It may not be long before your city or state requires you to do so.

It is not brain surgery: It is obvious to be six feet away from everyone else when you go out, that is the golden rule of social distancing. But another no duh The guidelines include:

Staying away from large (or even small) crowds

Avoid the gym where people breathe heavy and sweat

Invite people from outside your home, even if they are playmates for your children.

Eating inside a restaurant – they may be sitting six feet from each other, but it's still inside where the droplets gather

And please, there are no bars. In addition to closed spaces, all that alcohol reduces inhibitions and eliminates common sense, something that we could all use more at this time.

