Covid-19 will end up as one of the top 10 causes of death

Despite the fact that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cannot begin to rank the leading causes of death until the end of the year, to obtain year-round data, agency statisticians told him CNN expect Covid-19 to finish among the top 10 causes of death in the nation.

"We know that based on the number of COVID-19 deaths so far in 2020, it will end up as one of the top 10 causes of death, but we will not know exactly how high it will be until next year," mortality statistics from the CDC emailed Thursday.

"Heart disease and cancer, the two leading causes of death in the US, account for more than half of all deaths in the US each year and that is not expected to change."

The final data is based on death certificates for the calendar year.