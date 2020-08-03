Covid test and contact tracking key to safely reopen schools, two new studies suggest

Investigators in Britain discovered that schools could safely reopen as long as there is enough contact tracing. Contact tracking strategies involve enough testing to find cases, isolate those people, then track and quarantine your contacts. And a team in Australia found that even though schools remained open in New South Wales between late January and early April, children and teachers did not contribute significantly to the spread of Covid-19, because there were good contact monitoring and control strategies.

The British study uses a model to estimate the amount of testing and contact tracing it would take to avoid a second wave of Covid-19 after the schools reopened in September. The study suggests that, depending on the setting, between 59% and 87% of symptomatic people in the community would need to be tested at some point during infection, their contacts would have to be tracked, and people with disease would have to isolate themselves. to prevent an epidemic rebound.

"Our study suggests that it would be possible to avoid a secondary epidemic wave in the UK if enough people with symptomatic infection can be diagnosed and their contacts can be traced and effectively isolated," Jasmina Panovska-Griffiths, senior researcher and professor of mathematical modeling. at University College London, who led the UK study, told CNN in an email.

"However, without sufficient coverage of a test-trace-isolation strategy, the United Kingdom risks a second serious epidemic spike in either December or February," it added in a statement.

& # 39; The document highlights the importance of evidence & # 39;

Panovska-Griffiths and her colleagues ran a variety of scenarios to see how much contact tracking it would take for schools to safely reopen. One scenario represented the reopening of full-time schools and the other represented the reopening of part-time schools, with half of the students attending school on alternate weeks.

Overall, the model predicted that with the reopening of full or part-time schools, coupled with the relaxation of other measures of social distancing, a second epidemic wave in the UK could be avoided if enough people could be diagnosed with symptoms of Covid-19 and its contacts mapped and effectively isolated.

"In summary, our findings suggest that reopening schools may be part of the next step of gradual block relaxation if combined with a high-coverage-trace-isolation test strategy," the researchers wrote in the study.

They added that their findings were consistent under both assumptions that children transmit coronavirus equally to adults, or that infectivity among children is 50% relative to ages 20 and older.

"The document highlights the importance of testing a high proportion of symptomatic COVID-19 cases and tracking a large proportion of their contacts, but as the authors note, the analysis looks at a very optimistic scenario about the speed and performance of testing: assumes the test is 100% accurate, results are received in one day and all are isolated for two weeks, "Adam Kucharski, associate professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who was not involved in the new study. he said in a written statement.

"Actually, there will be a compromise with speed and effectiveness, even if a high proportion of people sick with COVID-19 are examined, it will not stop transmission if the test results end for a long time or the infected contacts are not tracked before they become infectious, "Kucharski said. "To have the maximum impact, testing and tracing will need to identify and isolate a large proportion of infected cases and their contacts, but they will also do so quickly enough to anticipate the outbreak."

The study had some other limitations, including that the findings in the model are only estimates that predict what might be possible in various scenarios, and therefore the predictions are not final for the future.

More research is also needed to determine if the model would make similar predictions for the United States and other nations of the world.

Globally more than 1.5 billion students – or 90% of the world's students – have been affected by the temporary closure of schools and universities this year due to the pandemic, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

& # 39; Both studios offer potential options to keep schools open & # 39;

For the other study, also published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, Australian researchers found that although 27 children or staff from 25 schools and daycares had attended while infectious with Covid-19, only 18 other people were later infected.

By tracing contacts, 1,448 close contacts were identified and called. They were told to be tested if they showed any symptoms. Overall, 633 were tested. But only 18 of them tested positive, an attack rate of 1.2%.

Nine of the 10 configurations had no secondary spread.

Some cases may have been lost, the researchers said, but said others can use their studies while deciding whether to reopen schools and how to do it.

"Both studies provide potential options for keeping schools open and show the clear importance of adequate follow-up and contact testing," wrote British epidemiologist John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in an editorial accompanying the new studies in The Lancet Child. & Teen Health on Monday.

"However, many questions remain, even if there are age-related differences in susceptibility and likelihood of transmission between children and adolescents. We urgently need large-scale research programs to carefully monitor the impact of reopening schools," Edmunds wrote.

"There are no quick solutions to this terrible pandemic. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that governments around the world need to find solutions that allow children and young adults to return to full-time education in the safest and fastest way. possible".