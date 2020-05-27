Cowabunga! Stern's new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pinball machines are great!

Someone better call Pizza Hut and order a couple of cakes with everything, because Stern Pinball has announced a collection of machines based on the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cartoon. When the games come out of New York City's sewers and hit a nearby pub, the cabinets will come in three different models: The Pro, The Premium, and Limited Edition. Although each version comes with its own set of exclusive features, all three come with enough winks to the classic animated series to satisfy any old-school fan.

Here is the official word for Stern in each version of the game:

Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo are the teenage mutant ninja turtles, trained in the art of ninjutsu by their wise rat sensei, Master Splinter. Is New York City ready for these radical reptilian brothers? With a sewer-sick den and tough friends like April O & # 39; Neil and Casey Jones, the Turtles are about to face more dangerous ills and a pizza more delicious than anything else they could imagine. In this pinball adventure, players will go into battle as Turtles battle villains like Shredder, Krang, and tons of super powerful mutants, to become the heroes they were meant to be, and have a lot of fun along the way!

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles started out as a comic, turned into a successful animation show, and has become a global phenomenon of global pop culture. We have worked directly with Nickelodeon to bring these heroes in a half shell to the pinball dimension. This game has pure pinball power " said Gary Stern, president and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

Premium and Limited Edition models feature a custom interactive sculpted Turtles van, equipped to lock up to 4 balls inside with a mechanical open / close side door, ready to unleash multi-ball havoc on players. These models also feature the iconic Glider TMNT, a player-controlled, custom sculpted derailleur set parked on both ramps, giving players the ability to control and transport the ball to the flipper of their choice. Plus, a custom-sculpted mechanical Krang toy hovers over the pop bumpers, bouncing up and down while teasing players throughout the game's action.

Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models feature distinctive hand-drawn art, plus a high-speed magnetic rotating pizza disc capable of holding and throwing 3 balls during pizza multiball mayhem. The original 1987 theme song complements the action with custom video scenes and events created exclusively for this pinball experience. All models include 3 fins, 3 high speed ramps, and a hidden ninja training ball lock area.

The LE model is limited to 500 units worldwide. The LE model includes additional unique features such as an exclusive rearview mirror, an exclusive custom-themed cabinet, a custom autographed lower arc, exclusive artistic blades, enhanced audio system, anti-reflective pinball glass, a shaker motor, and a sequentially numbered plate.

Woohoo! These tables are very busy, okay? That being said, I've already seen plenty of cameos from fan-favorite characters in the series, including Bebop and Rocksteady, Splinter, Shredder, Slash, Baxter Stockman, Krang. Also, look at the bottom of the table. I love that it's a play about the origin story of our favorite heroes in a Half-Shell.

If Stern's detailed descriptions of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pinball machines are not enough to give you a shell, do not hesitate to check the official advance of the game below, which shows each of the tables in action:

While any worthwhile pinball wizard would jump at the chance to own one of these beautiful machines, I must warn you that no matter which version you fancy, adding one of these beauties to your personal Turtle Lair will cost you. According to Stern, the Pro version sells for $ 6,099, with the Premium version at $ 7,699, and the Limited Edition at $ 9,099!

As your attorney, I advise you to stop eating turtle soup and save your money for one of these amazing pinball machines. Or, if you really want to be the envy of all your friends, buy all three and arrive as the best pinball master!

Stern hopes to leave these machines out of its shell in the coming months, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates.