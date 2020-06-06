Cowboy Bebop Writer Shades Scarlett Johansson’s Ghost in the Shell

Live action Cowboy Bebop writer brings up Scarlett Johansson Ghost in the shell in a discussion about diversity on camera. The subject of money laundering in the movies has been a major point of discussion for years, and it came to a head in 2017 when Johansson was cast as the lead in the live-action adaptation of the legendary manga series. Ghost in the shell.

As every fan remembers well, the original GITS The manga follows the adventures of law enforcement officer Motoko Kusanagi, an advanced cyborg blessed with high intelligence. But for the Hollywood adaptation, the character's name was changed to Mira Killian, who doesn't sound Japanese, and decidedly non-Asian actress Johansson was cast. Johansson's cast was defended on the grounds that his name helped sell the film to the general public, but many did not buy the explanation, and the film was widely denounced as an excellent example of Hollywood's long tradition of portraying actors. white people in papers that should go with the right to people of other ethnic groups.

Speaking to Gizmodo, Cowboy Bebop Writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach assured fans of that classic anime series that laundering will not be a problem for the upcoming Netflix adaptation. And he took out the Ghost in the shell controversy to make his point, saying:

"Spike Spiegel has to be Asian. Like, you can't Scarlett Johansson this shit. We are doing a show that takes place in a future that is multicultural, that is extraordinarily integrated and where those things are the norm. "

Interestingly, Netflix Cowboy Bebop It has been criticized for having a largely male and white creative team, but Puerto Rican Grillo-Marxauch noted that the show has original anime creator Shinichirō Watanabe on board as a consultant and that first-season writers Karl Taro Greenfeld and Vivian. Lee-Durkin are both of Asian descent. As for on-camera talent, the cast is as diverse as it could be, with John Cho, Alex Hassell, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, and Mustafa Shakir leading the set.

The fact that Netflix Cowboy Bebop It means honoring the multicultural makeup of the original anime character without a doubt is great news given the aforementioned Hollywood long history of supporting actors like Johansson to portray Asian characters. Of course, such practices were much more evident in the early days of Hollywood, when the screen was filled with incredibly offensive depictions of Asian characters by white actors in makeup. But Ghost in the shell The controversy showed that even in comparatively more enlightened modern times, film studios will continue to try to get away with things they consider sound financial reasons.

Although it appears that bleaching will not be a problem for the program, Cowboy Bebop It certainly has plenty of other obstacles to overcome when it comes to satisfying hardcores, considering the legendary nature of source material in the anime fandom world. Fans have certainly waited a long time to finally see the Cowboy Bebop the story gets the live-action treatment, and when that wait finally ends, no one knows.

