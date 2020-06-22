Cowboys Dak Prescott to sign $ 31.4M franchise tender despite contract dispute, report says

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to sign his franchise tag offer Monday, according to a ESPN reportlocking him in for a $ 31.4 million salary for the 2020 NFL season unless the two sides agree to a new long-term deal by the July 15 deadline.

When the Cowboys tagged Prescott in March, they presented him with an exclusive franchise offer, which meant that Prescott's expected salary in 2020 would be the average of the NFL's top five highest-paid quarterbacks.

This also meant that Prescott was required to show up at training camp, assuming he continues as scheduled in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an initial report, the Cowboys were offered a $ 175 million, five-year contract by Prescott, making him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, but the two-time Pro Bowler was reportedly looking for more. $ 45 million a year playing for the Cowboys.

Chris Simms of NBC Sports told KRLD radio in Dallas that Prescott wanted a four-year contract, and if they ended up agreeing on a five-year contract, "they would like a really big number at the end of that fifth year to cover their money. that the market could be in position five years from now. " ESPN followed by reports that "there have been no discussions about other scenarios other than the Cowboys who want a longer deal and Prescott who want a shorter deal." And finally, the NFL Network followed suit, saying that the Cowboys and Prescott's agent said Simms' initial report "is definitely not true." According to the NFL network, "The two sides have never discussed such scenarios or anything like that."

Prescott wanted a shorter deal and the Cowboys wanted a longer deal, the NFL Network reported.

In April, sources told ESPN that Prescott did not plan to participate in the Cowboys' offseason program until both sides agreed to a long-term contract. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did not seem overly concerned with reaching a settlement at the time, and he was unsure whether Prescott was going to sign his franchise offer.

"It's not on a priority list, as you might imagine, with everything we're all dealing with, as well as what we're doing with the draft," Jones said at the time, as ESPN noted. "So I don't have a time frame, but I'm not worried about that when it comes to any of those issues. And again, there are no surprises here; no surprises in the amount that the franchise counts against the [limit]; it is no surprise that we are sitting here, in relation to our place, without a long-term agreement. "

It is not yet clear if the Cowboys and Prescott will reach an agreement. Dallas has already awarded contract extensions to Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith, La’el Collins, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Amari Cooper since April 2019.

The team also recently signed defensive end Aldon Smith for a one-year contract, and brought in quarterback Andy Dalton as a backup for Prescott, or in the event that Prescott left or was injured.