Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott gives health update on coronavirus, issues season warnings

Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys star running back who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, said in an interview Wednesday that he feels better but still can't exercise.

Yahoo! Sports reported that Elliott's diagnosis earlier this month was leaked to the press and is considered the most famous player to be diagnosed. The report says Elliot, 24, was interviewed on Twitch, where he said, “I feel good. I feel normal. I still can't exercise. "He said that at his worst, he suffered from shortness of breath.

Elliott has been one of the most prolific running backs in the NFL since Dallas selected him with the No. 4 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. In three seasons, Elliott has made two Pro Bowls and led the league in two races.

He expressed hope that the NFL season will not be affected by the outbreak, but said: "I don't know how they can keep players healthy." You have to put the health of the players first. He continued, "We have to find a way to make sure that the players and their families, and the coaches and their families as well, are not at risk."

Elliott agreed to a new contract in September to make him the highest-paid player in his position.

The Cowboys announced that the team agreed to a $ 90 million, six-year contract extension with Elliott, guaranteeing about half the salary.

Fox Gay's Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.