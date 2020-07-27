Coyotes GM John Chayka steps down days before NHL restart, team issues statement of blisters

The Arizona Coyotes were just days away from trying to sneak into the playoffs and compete for a Stanley Cup title when general manager John Chayka stepped down.

The team announced Sunday that Chayka would step down as the team's general manager. He had accepted the job in 2016 at age 26.

FORGET THE ASTERISK, NHL TESTS PRESENT THE GRUELING TEST

John Chayka resigned as General Manager and President of Arizona Coyote Hockey Operations. The Club is disappointed with its actions and schedule as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL's central city, Edmonton, where the team will begin playing after the season for the first time since 2012, ”the team said in a statement. . "Chayka has chosen to resign from a strong and competitive team, dedicated staff and fans of the Arizona Coyotes, the best fans in the NHL."

Chayka said in a separate statement to AZ Coyote Insider that the property was making things difficult for her.

LAUNCHES THE KRAKEN: SEATTLE REVEALS THE NAME OF THE NHL FRANCHISE

“I love our players, coaches, staff and fans, and I wish I could be with the team in Edmonton. Unfortunately, the situation created by the property made that impossible, ”he said. "That is all I intend to say on this matter for now. A more complete and detailed explanation may be necessary in the near future. ”

Steve Sullivan was named interim general manager.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Arizona's first game in the qualifying round is against the Nashville Predators.