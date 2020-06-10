CPR Still Safe During Pandemic, Study Says

You see an old man collapse on the sidewalk, suffering a heart attack.

Everything you heard late It tells you to avoid close contact with strangers, especially the elderly, during the pandemic.

Is it safe to perform CPR (CPR) to try to save your life? Or are you at risk of being infected with the new coronavirus or giving it to a dying man?

There's an answer: People are highly recommended to perform CPR or chest compressions on others during the global pandemic, according to a report published by a group of Doctors from the Seattle emergency room in Circulation magazine.

In fact, In fact, you may be hundreds of times more likely to save the life of the dying person than yourself from dying of Covid-19 by coming to their aid.

Breathe breath in a pandemic

This is how math works.

From January 1 to April 15, emergency medical services in King County, Washington (which includes Seattle) responded to 1,067 cases of cardiac arrest that occurred outside of a hospital. Once those patients arrived at the hospital, less than 10% of them were diagnosed with Covid-19.

From there, the researchers also made their CPR safety calculation by cross-referencing the risk of a potential rescuer ultimately dying of his own act of compassion.

"Given a 1% mortality for Covid-19, approximately 1 rescuer could die in 10,000 CPR events by viewers," the researchers wrote. "By comparison, spectator CPR saves more than 300 additional lives among 10,000 patients with (out-of-hospital cardiac arrest)."

His advice: don't let the risk of infection scare you to give another person a second chance at life.

This study took place in Seattle, a city that saw 15 Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 residents, less than half the average mortality in the US. USA, According to Mortality Analysis by Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The level of fear and risk of performing CPR may be higher in areas with a higher prevalence of Covid-19, said Dr. Michael Sayre, lead author of the study and professor of medicine in the department of emergency medicine at the University of Washington.

"We were concerned that people would die of fear rather than disease," he said.

If you are not CPR certified, hand-only compressions may work

Every year, 805,000 Americans have a heart attack, according to the US. USA Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you are calling 911 to help one of them, the operator will ask if the patient is awake and breathing normally. If you answer no to both questions, the operator will begin to give instructions on how to provide chest compressions until paramedics arrive.

You don't need to do word of mouth during a pandemic. Studies show that patients who received only chest compressions, rather than CPR with mouth-to-mouth breathing, have a similar probability of surviving discharge from hospital.

The American Heart Association amended its CPR recommendations in 2008, issuing a guide so viewers could perform CPR by hand alone as the most effective means of trying to save someone's life until help arrived.

"Bystanders witnessing the sudden collapse of an adult must activate the Emergency Medical Services System (EMS) and provide high-quality chest compressions by pressing hard and fast in the center of the victim's chest, with minimal interruption." , indicated the guide.

It is imperative to act as decisively and quickly as possible.

"The chance of survival decreases by 10% for every minute without CPR," said Dr. Comilla Sasson, vice president of science and innovation in emergency cardiovascular care for the American Heart Association, in March. "It is a 10 minute window of death in many cases."

"We know that if you can start putting your hands on your chest and doing compressions right away, that 10 minute time span is extended," he continued. "It pushes him back and gives that person more time to get help."

Spectators continue to provide CPR during the pandemic

And let's go back to the original example of the stranger collapsing on the street. This hypothesis is not so common, pandemic or otherwise.

"The rescuer is likely to be a member of the family," Sayre said. "You will know if they are sick or not."

And so far there seems to be no empirical data linking CPR and coronavirus infection.

In fact, during the course of this study in Seattle, researchers did not encounter a single person who contracted Covid-19 for administering CPR to someone experiencing cardiac arrest. They also found that the likelihood that people would perform CPR during actual medical emergencies had not decreased significantly during the past pandemic months.

However, Sayre argued that it is important to further investigate the links between resuscitation and coronavirus transmission. Spectators in other cities can be cautious and miss opportunities to save lies.

And this data could be particularly important in helping first responders know how to protect themselves when they leave a call in the future, as the number of cases in an area increases and decreases, Sayre argued.

This preliminary risk assessment could pay off if the pandemic increases in the fall.

"If we have a big second wave, and Covid overwhelms the healthcare system, the risks could be greater," he said.