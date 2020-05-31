Crazy trailer for new Korean zombie horror thriller #ALIVE – Newsdio

There's another zombie horror thriller coming out of Korea that you might be interested in watching. They've been putting out some great movies and shows dealing with zombies and this new movie, #Live, It looks pretty good!

The story centers on a young man who remains alive in isolation after a massive zombie outbreak in the city. This is the synopsis that was shared:

A city is infected by a mysterious virus, which causes the city to lose control. Joon-Woo (Yoo Ah-In) and Yoo-Bin (Park Shin Hye) struggle to survive in an apartment complex isolated from those infected with the virus. Everything including internet, phone and electricity has been disconnected around the apartment.

While the synopsis makes the movie sound like a pandemic virus thriller, as you'll see in the trailer, it's all about zombies.

#Live was directed by the Korean filmmaker Il-hyung Cho who is making his directorial debut. The film will be released in South Korea starting June 24 this summer. No other international release dates have been set, but I'll see it when it launches in the United States!