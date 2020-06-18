Cream of Wheat is checking her black pet after Aunt Jemima and others tackle racist roots

Aunt Jemima was the first food brand on Wednesday to announce that it is changing its logo, which for decades has been widely criticized as a racist cartoon of a black maid derived from slavery. Hours later, Uncle Ben and Mrs. Butterworth did the same.

Pressure rose for other brands Wednesday night when Cream of Wheat's parent company B&G Foods released a statement saying it has also begun a review of its packaging, which features the image of a black cook believed to be widely based at Chicago chef Frank L White, who died in 1938.

Scholars say White's image replaced Cream of Wheat's original black mascot Rastus, a racist cartoon of black Americans commonly appearing in late 19th-early 20th century black-faced chunk shows. Rastus was portrayed as a silly ex-slave who spoke English in the first Cream of Wheat commercials. Today, the name Rastus is considered a racial slur.

"We understand that there are concerns regarding Chef's image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will take proactive steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism," B&G Foods told CNN Business in a sent statement. via email.

Naa Oyo A. Kwate, an associate professor of African studies at Rutgers University, said White's image may have helped Cream of Wheat mitigate the overt racism Rastus invoked, but the subtext behind the images remains.

He noted that Aunt Jemima underwent a similar transformation over the years, having originally been inspired by a troubadour show song before becoming a composite image of black actresses hired to portray it until the 1960s.

"Blacks' place is still referred to as servants, like their chefs," Kwate said, referring to the Cream of Wheat mascot. "You can still draw on that legacy of what slavery meant and of the natural position of blacks: your own personal slave in a box."

A long history of black stereotypes in marketing

Kwate's book "Burgers on Black Face: Black and Black Restaurants Before and Now" illustrates how common it was once to use racist black stereotypes to sell food and other products in America.

A century ago, a pair of lively black kids named Goldie and Dusty, also known as the Gold Dust Twins, once helped make Fairbank's gold dust wash powder a household name. Extinct restaurants like Salt Lake City's Coon Chicken Inn and Richard & # 39; s Restaurant and Slave Market outside of Chicago once used racist themes to the delight of white patrons.

Some of those themes still linger at other restaurants in 2020. Last week, the nation's last Sambo & # 39; s restaurant in Santa Barbara, California announced it was changing its name, which is also a racial slur stemming from an 1899 book on dark skin. south indian boy. The term later became pejorative for African Americans.

"Our family has examined our hearts and realized that we must be sensitive when others we respect make a strong appeal," Sambo said in an Instagram post on June 4.

Greg Carr, professor of African studies at Howard University, said that racist brands have persisted for so long because Americans have become insensitive to their origins, and the subtle and common dehumanization of blacks is what makes it possible for Americans accept police brutality and other forms of systemic racism.

"This is really how white supremacy works," Carr said. "It is most powerful when it is invisible. It is not an open, offensive, and clearly offensive image. It is the one that has penetrated your consciousness so much until it is almost as don't see her. "

Sports have a similar problem.

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has firmly resisted similar public pressure to change his NFL team's mascot over the years. The Redskins organization did not respond to requests for comment on whether it plans to change its name now that others like it have.

The team's federal brand was revoked in 2014 after a judge ruled that the term "red skin" is a racial slur for Native Americans. The Cleveland Indians and the Atlanta Braves have since changed the mascots and images of Native Americans.

Carr said it is time for Snyder and "the Washington football team" to follow in the footsteps of Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, Mrs. Butterworth and Cream of Wheat.

"I think people should consider not going to the Washington Redskins games while I'm there," he said.