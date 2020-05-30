Creatively reinvented classic movies as pocket books in the Fan Art series – Newsdio

Artist Matt Stevens has created a large series of art prints that creatively reimagine 100 of your favorite movies as classic paperback covers. He calls the art series "Good Movies as Old Books" and the artist explains that the project helped him bring together two of his favorite media while allowing him to spread his creativity:

The My Good Movies as Old Books series combines my love of cinema and the art of old books. As a professional designer and illustrator, I took the project as an exercise to help me get out of creative funk and as a way to experiment with new media and techniques.

Stevens is also raising funds on Kickstarter to make these smart prints into a stylish, full-color book.

The book will be a high-end piece, produced by one of the most reputable book printers in the United States. The prints will be high quality giclee prints on archival paper. I have produced a similar book in the past about Kickstarter, so I feel well armed to handle the challenges and risks of such a project.

