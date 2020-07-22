Credit card CEO warns of dark times when $ 600 unemployment benefit expires

In normal times, that would be a good sign of financial responsibility. But in the era of the pandemic, it may be calm before the storm.

"People were tolerated with credit cards, mortgages and auto loans. Everything was kicked out," Keane said. "As tolerance and encouragement wears off, we are definitely in a rockier place."

In other words, the financial pain was delayed, not canceled.

"It will almost certainly go dark from here," Brian Wenzel, CFO of Synchrony, told CNN Business.

Unless Congress takes action, this week will be the last for the $ 600 weekly enhanced unemployment benefit that was part of the $ 2 trillion stimulus package.

Synchrony ( SYF ) , which provides business cards that include Amazon ( AMZN ) , Lowe & # 39; s ( LOW ) and TJ Maxx, offered customers three months of leniency and also waived late fees and interest. But that relief will not last forever.

Preparing for bad loans

That is why Synchrony, formerly part of the General Energy ( GE ) empire is being "cautious" ahead of what could be a challenge in the coming quarters, Keane said.

Synchrony, whose share price has dropped 37% this year, is holding back consumers' ability to accumulate credit card debt by lowering credit limits.

The credit card company revealed Tuesday that it increased its provision for bad loans by $ 475 million, or 40%, during the second quarter. Rising credit costs caused a staggering 94% drop in Synchrony's bottom line.

And yet, Synchrony's credit metrics hardly seem like the United States is in deep recession. (It is).

Only 3.1% of the company's loans are past due more than 30 days. That's less than 4.4% from a year ago.

Excluding the impact of Synchrony losing the Walmart ( WMT ) portfolio last year, that rate dropped nearly a percentage point.

Similarly, Synchrony is not experiencing an increase in credit card default losses, at least not yet. Net repayments as a percentage of total average loans stood at 5.4%, down from 6% a year ago.

Americans are paying credit card debt

But these numbers are a bit of a mirage.

Synchrony's tolerance program is masking financial pain. Customers enrolled in the help program do not have a minimum to pay, which means they are viewed as "current" whether they choose to make a payment or not. And almost a third of those customers have not paid off their credit card debt at all.

Synchrony has enrolled 1.7 million customers with balances of $ 3.2 billion in the tolerance program since its launch earlier this year. Encouragingly, the company said almost 70% of those customers have given up on indulgence.

In another positive aspect, Americans are taking advantage of this opportunity to reduce their credit card debt. The amount of renewable consumer credit, which is primarily credit cards, has plummeted by more than $ 100 billion since hitting a record in February, according to the Federal Reserve.

"Clients didn't go out and spend. In fact, they paid off the debt and got leveraged," said Wenzel, the CFO of Synchrony.

Work cuts the loom

History shows that credit card losses can be severe during recessions. This is because this expensive form of debt is unsecured, which means that there are no guarantees to protect lenders when consumers are unable to pay.

"We believe this environment will be challenging for Synchrony and we expect weak earnings for 2020," wrote Kyle Sanders, analyst at Edward Jones, in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Sanders predicted that Synchrony may need to set aside additional funds for bad loans in the near future due to "high uncertainty about the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 outage."

Like other companies, Synchrony is seriously considering job cuts as it looks to that uncertain future.

"We are looking at every penny we spend. We may have to make layoffs. I am trying to do everything possible to minimize the number of layoffs we have to make," Keane said, adding that any possible cuts will not be "massive."

The biggest wild card, of course, is what happens to the pandemic. A second wave in the fall could further damage the economy.

"We should all be concerned that the virus is on the rise," Keane said, referring to the recent increase in infections in the Sun Belt states.

Synchrony is already seeing signs that the resurgence of the pandemic is affecting the real economy.

After dropping as much as 31% yoy in early April, purchases on Synchrony cards turned positive in late June. However, Synchrony said spending during the first two weeks of July was down 2% from last year.

"We have seen a bit of pressure since the virus appeared," Keane said.

Surviving the retail apocalypse

The pandemic has reinforced Synchrony's recent efforts to diversify away from physical stores. Last year Synchrony made a bet on the burgeoning pet industry by acquiring insurance provider Pets Best. Last fall, he was selected to build a credit card for Venmo.

And now Synchrony is partnering with Verizon ( VZ ) on a rewards credit card that serves wireless customers.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has crushed the already struggling retail industry. Stores close at an unprecedented rate. JCPenney ( JCP ) , one of Synchrony's partners, joined several other retailers, including J. Crew and Neiman Marcus, to file for bankruptcy.

"You will probably see more bankruptcies," said Keane. "The boys who are successful are becoming stronger and more sophisticated."

However, the Synchrony CEO expressed cautious optimism about the industry, especially stores that innovate and enhance the shopping experience.

"I don't buy that brick and mortar it completely disappears," he said. "People like to buy."