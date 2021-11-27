Creed III is happening. Fans of Rocky like it. The newest spin-off was Creed, which was made in 2015 and starred Michael B Jordan. Critics liked the movie, and it also did well at the box office.

Creed II is the follow-up to Creed. It was not surprising that this movie happened, but what was surprising was that it would be the last chapter of Rocky’s story. The mantle has now been passed on to Adonis Creed himself.

Now that has been confirmed, with Sylvester Stallone announcing he won’t be in the third Creed movie, also unsurprisingly called Creed III.

What is the release date of Creed 3?

The third part of the movie will come out on November 23, 2022. Thanksgiving is soon. Likely, this date will not change, but it can’t be said for sure because cinema schedules are changing a lot recently.

What is the plot of Creed 3?

Creed III might be about somebody’s son. It could have the same feeling as Creed II. But if the team is good, it will feel different.

We do not know what will happen in ‘Creed II’. At the end of the last movie, Creed and Bianca moved to Los Angeles. What will happen next? We don’t know yet. Stay tuned for more information soon. Rocky Balboa was a champion. He trained Adonis Creed, the son of his friend. Adonis is not as good as Rocky’s other students, but he trains hard and becomes champion. He impresses everyone in the boxing world and shakes up the whole sport.

In the second part of Creed, Adonis becomes a champion and proposes to his girlfriend. Bianca and Donnie moved to L.A., but then Ivan Drago comes in and kills Donnie’s father in a boxing match. Rocky defeats Ivan after his glory.

Ivan finds an opportunity to make his son famous. He offers a match between Victor and Donnie, who train for this day by day. Donnie trains under Little Duke. Victor trains under his dad. In the match, Victor is disqualified because of too many fouls he did not do anything about it.

Donnie is mad at his girlfriend. The authorities reschedule the rematch between Donnie and Victor. Rocky and Little Duke take Donnie to California for training. This helps him get faster and stronger.

There is a rematch in Moscow. Donnie’s trainer helped him to take punches from Victor. It is the first time they have been in 10 rounds. Donnie hit hooks and blows to Ivan’s son, who was afraid that his father would be hurt. Ivan is out of fuel and exhausted, so he surrendered.

Who will be starring in it?

Sylvester Stallone is not returning as Rocky in the third Creed movie. He is focusing on other Rocky movies and a Rocky prequel show. Michael B. Jordan is reprising his role as Adonis Creed and is also making a movie as the director.

Creed III is that time when I became more sure of who I am and what I want as a person. I also think about what it means to be an actor and how you can grow as one. Creed III was directed by Ryan Coogler and Denzel Washington who are both great.

“All of these things make it the perfect moment for this. The Creed III franchise is personal to me because I am Adonis Creed’s son. I will share what his next story is with a lot of responsibility.”

Tessa Thompson (Thor) will likely play Bianca, Adonis Creed’s girlfriend. Stallone asked Deontay Wilder to play Clubber Lang’s son in the movie if there is a Creed III. There is no news so far about anyone else returning for the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zach Baylin has been hired to write the script for the movie “Creed III”. He wrote the movie “King Richard”.

1. Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Cree

2. Sylvester Stallone as Robert “Rocky” Balboa

3. Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago

4. Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago

5. Tessa Thompson as Bianca

6. Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed

7. Wood Harris as Tony “Little Duke” Evers

8. Russell Hornsby as Buddy Marcelle

9. Milo Ventimiglia as Rocky Balboa Jr.

10. Andre Ward as Danny “Stuntman” Wheeler

11. Brigitte Nielsen as LudmillaVobetDrago

Related Post: Mythic Quest Season 4 Release Date, Plot and Star cast

Related Post: The Flight Attendant Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Star Cast