Creepy clowns & # 39; help a 4-year-old boy celebrate the end of cancer treatment: & # 39; It was the happiest thing I saw & # 39;

What do creepy clowns do outside of Halloween? Spread joy, of course.

Four-year-old Brodie was celebrating an historic moment: the end of his cancer treatment after battling stage 3 Burkitt lymphoma since he was diagnosed in December, Yahoo Lifestyle reported. However, due to the coronavirus, Brodie was unable to feast on the traditional buzzer in front of friends and family at the hospital.

But that didn't stop the brave boy from having a much-needed fanfare to celebrate the occasion, with the help of some scary friends from Turlock, California.

Brodie, a lover of horror movies and clowns in particular, was amazed on June 7, also known as National Cancer Survivor Day, by a host of ghoulish characters from Turlock's Horror Ranch, and the 4 year old boy loved every second.

"Our clowns instantly fell in love with how excited this little man was to see our scary clowns," Heather May of Ranch of Horror told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Brodie had already "met" the clowns and told them of their cancer diagnosis when they delivered at home on St. Patrick's Day and Mother's Day, the outlet reported. (For certain holidays, such as Valentine's Day, Ranch of Horror cast members may be hired to deliver to unsuspecting recipients.)

Ranch of Horror quickly created a Facebook event for the parade to "help this young persecutor celebrate" the end of his cancer, and dozens of people responded to the celebration. But parading down the street, while keeping a proper distance, wasn't the only trick these clowns had up their sleeves.

Brodie's mother, Ali Nicole, asked people close to her son to "paint a stone for Brodie, letting him know that they are thinking and praying for him." In order to collect the rocks for Brodie's future rock garden, the motley team installed a wagon outside the family home, and specially belled him "for Brodie to call while his friends passed by during the parade", and then place in your garden later.

"It was the happiest thing I saw in a long time, especially when he started seeing his creepy clowns," Ali Nicole told Yahoo Lifestyle. "I was jumping up and down in excitement."