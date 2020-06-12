Crisis Text Line CEO comes out amid staff revolt

Deposed executive Nancy Lublin previously referred to the Crisis Text Line as a "giant love machine," but within the seven-year organization, employees recently staged a virtual strike, demanding that their board and leadership take steps to create a racist anti-organization.

"Crisis Text Line is not the safe and welcoming place it should be," said the board's letter. "We acknowledge and apologize for our role in allowing this environment to persist. We take full responsibility and are ready to tackle these issues head-on. No form of racism or intimidation of any kind will be tolerated in the Crisis Text Line."

Lublin will also vacate his seat on the board.

This story is unfolding and will be updated …