Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Juventus win ninth consecutive Serie A title

Ronaldo scored his 31st league goal of the season when Juventus won their ninth consecutive Serie A title with a 2-0 victory against Sampdoria.

Ronaldo, who has now won seven top-tier titles in his career, opened the scoring in Sunday's game before Federico Bernardeschi pushed him with a paralyzed shot from the Portuguese striker to end the Scudetto.

"This championship has a particular flavor, certainly a strong one," manager Maurizio Sarri said.

"Winning is difficult, this team has won for many years and therefore every year it becomes more difficult."

"It has been an exhausting year, a very long season. We claimed first place two days in advance (of the suspension from the league) and it is thanks to this group, because continuing to find motivation after winning a lot, as I said, is not easy."

READ: Man Utd and Chelsea seal positions in the Champions League

Juventus' current career in Serie A, dating back to 2012, is the best in all European leagues alongside Celtic in the Scottish Premier League and Ludogorets in the Parva League in Bulgaria.

Inter Milan's 3-0 victory over Genoa on Saturday ensured that Bianconeri would need a victory to prematurely close the league and walk away from a competitive group of teams, including Atalanta and Lazio.

But Ronaldo eased any pressure on Juventus when he passed a low shot past Emil Audero, who had been tied with my Miralem Pjanic to break the deadlock against Sampdoria.

He also created his team's second when Audero was only able to push his shot in the way of Bernardeschi, who scored his first Serie A goal since September 2018.

Ronaldo could have extended his account for the late season when he threw a penalty to the crossbar, but he continues with 31, three less than the Ciro Immobile of Lazio that chases Gonzalo Higuan's record of 36 goals in one season.

Series A was the first of Europe's major leagues to go behind closed doors, and then was suspended entirely when the coronavirus began sweeping Italy in March.

"We are starting a new path, with a new philosophy," said veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci.

READ: Twenty years after soccer's most controversial transfer

"We continued to give everything we had in a difficult year off the field. It was a difficult time for everyone."

"We wanted it, we suffered and we took everything we had to satisfy ourselves, the club, the fans and those who welcomed us in recent months and looked at us from above."

"An intense year, but we have confirmed that we are a team made up of great men."

After the remaining two league games, Juventus can focus their attention on the Champions League and one last matchup against Lyon in August.